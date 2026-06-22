Twenty-one years after a young Argentine mesmerised the world in Holland, Lionel Messi returned to football's grandest stage to remind us that some legends do not age--they simply become history in motion.

Some players pass through football. A few transform it. The rarest become part of its eternal story.

The first time I watched Lionel Messi play, he was not yet a global icon.

He was simply a gifted teenager wearing Argentina's colors at the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship in the Netherlands.

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Nigeria was in the final.

The coach was my childhood friend and former teammate, Samson Siasia.

I traveled expecting to watch a football match.

Instead, I witnessed the first chapter of a footballing epic.

As I sat in the stadium that day, I remember thinking:

This boy is different.

Not because he was faster.

Not because he was stronger.

But because he seemed to see football a few seconds before everyone else.

Twenty-one years later, that feeling returned.

On a warm World Cup night in Kansas City, Lionel Messi did what poets dream about and athletes spend lifetimes chasing.

He turned time itself into a spectator.

Three goals.

One hat-trick.

Two hundred appearances for Argentina.

Six World Cups.

And another page added to a story that long ago escaped the boundaries of sport.

Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0.

But the score was merely the frame.

The masterpiece was Messi.

Every World Cup introduces new stars.

Every World Cup says goodbye to old heroes.

Yet every generation encounters a player who refuses to follow football's natural timeline.

Against Algeria, Messi reminded the world that greatness is not merely about talent.

It is about endurance.

It is about reinvention.

It is about remaining extraordinary long after ordinary players have become memories.

Messi refuses to become a faded glory. He remains a living chapter in football's unfinished story. While others are remembered in the past tense, he continues to write new chapters in the present.

Lionel Messi's hat-trick against Algeria was not simply a football achievement; it was a lesson in longevity, excellence, sacrifice, and the enduring power of purpose.

I first watched Lionel Messi in Holland in 2005. Twenty-one years later, he is still teaching the world what greatness looks like.

Talent may introduce you to the world. Character determines how long the world remembers your name.

The Boy from Holland Became the Man of History

In 2005, Messi lifted the FIFA World Youth Championship trophy.

In 2026, he arrived at his sixth World Cup.

No player in football history has ever played in six FIFA World Cups. (As at the time Messi was starring for Argentina against Algeria)

Think about that.

Entire careers begin and end during the period Messi has remained relevant.

Managers have come and gone.

Generations have changed.

Football itself has evolved.

Yet somehow, Messi remains.

Not surviving.

Thriving.

A Hat-trick Written by Destiny

Against Algeria, Messi scored all three goals.

The hat-trick was the first of his World Cup career.

The performance elevated his World Cup goal tally to sixteen, tying the record previously held by Miroslav Klose.

It was also his 120th goal for Argentina.

But statistics alone cannot explain why the night felt special.

Some performances are measured by numbers.

Others are measured by meaning.

This was one of those nights.

When Fathers Become Memories and Sons Become Opponents

Perhaps the most poetic image from the match stood between Algeria's goalposts.

Luca Zidane.

The son of the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

Pause for a moment.

Messi played against the father.

Now he is scoring a World Cup hat-trick against the son.

Football rarely offers a clearer illustration of time.

An entire generation has passed.

Children who once watched Messi now bring their own children to stadiums.

Players who once competed against him now watch their sons face him.

Yet Messi remains.

The seasons change.

The names change.

The generations change.

The greatness does not.

Why My Administration for Messi Grewbin America

My respect for Messi extends beyond goals and trophies.

At a point when he could have chosen almost any destination in world football, he chose the United States.

He chose growth over comfort.

He chose influence over familiarity.

He chose to help football expand its footprint in a country where the sport was still fighting for greater recognition.

The effect was immediate.

Stadiums filled.

Interest exploded.

Children discovered the game.

Football conversations entered homes that had never discussed the sport before.

That decision revealed something important.

Greatness is not merely about what you achieve.

It is also about what you leave behind.

The Confession Nobody Wants to Make

There is another lesson hidden within Messi's remarkable World Cup performance.

For years, many football observers quietly assumed that once Messi moved to the United States, the final chapter of his career had begun.

Some saw it as a retirement destination.

Others viewed it as a step away from elite competition.

The assumption was simple:

Messi would remain famous, but his football would gradually decline.

Today, many of those same voices are being forced to reconsider.

Against Algeria, Messi did not look like a player fading into history.

He looked like a player still making it.

If this opening performance is any indication of what lies ahead, the impact could extend far beyond Argentina's World Cup campaign.

When Messi first arrived in the United States, stadiums filled and television audiences grew. Many believed that momentum would eventually level off as he moved further from European football.

Yet this World Cup may produce the opposite effect.

If Messi maintains this level of performance throughout the tournament, his stock in American football will rise even higher. The attention generated by a successful final World Cup could translate into even greater interest in Major League Soccer when he returns to club football.

The stadiums that were already full may become even more difficult to enter.

*In many ways, this World Cup could become the greatest marketing campaign Major League Soccer (MLS) never had to create.

Perhaps the real mistake was not underestimating Messi.

Perhaps it was underestimating America.

Too often, football conversations treat the United States as a developing football nation rather than a growing football power.

Yet the sport continues to expand across the country, attracting elite players, world-class infrastructure, investment, and millions of new supporters.

Messi's success in America has challenged old assumptions.

His move did not diminish his greatness.

If anything, it helped extend one of football's most extraordinary careers.

The lesson is simple:

Be careful what you dismiss.

In football, as in life, yesterday's assumptions often become tomorrow's confessions.

The African Dilemma

As an African, I watched with divided emotions.

Part of me wanted Algeria to succeed.

Africa is always searching for moments that elevate the continent on the global stage.

But another part of me wanted Messi to win.

Not because he needed another triumph.

His legacy was already secure.

But because greatness deserves appreciation while it can still be witnessed.

Too often, we celebrate legends only after they are gone.

The Pele Question

People often ask who is greater:

Pelé or Messi?

As someone fortunate enough to have lived through different football generations, I admit my answer carries emotion.

Pelé will always occupy a special place in my heart.

He was one of my earliest football idols.

He inspired dreams across continents.

Yet appreciating Pelé does not require diminishing Messi.

And appreciating Messi does not require diminishing Pelé.

Mountains do not compete with other mountains.

They simply stand tall.

Football is fortunate enough to have both.

The facts are extraordinary:

· Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0.

· Messi scored all three goals.

· It was his first FIFA World Cup hat-trick.

· It was his 200th appearance for Argentina.

· It took his international goal tally to 120.

· He became the first player in history to appear in six FIFA World Cups.

· His 16th World Cup goal tied Miroslav Klose's all-time men's World Cup scoring record.

· He achieved all of this at 38 years of age.

Facts tell us what happened.

Perspective tells us why it matters.

A Record Book Still Being Written

Against Algeria, Messi was not merely scoring goals.

He was rewriting football history.

The hat-trick allowed him to:

· Tied Miroslav Klose's all-time FIFA World Cup scoring record of 16 goals.

· Surpassed Pelé's record for most goal contributions in FIFA World Cup history (24).*

· Become the oldest player ever to score a FIFA World Cup hat-trick, achieving the feat at 38 years and 357 days.

· Extend his record of scoring against 11 different nations at the FIFA World Cup*, more than any player in history.

· Reach 120 international goals in 200 appearances for Argentina, a remarkable milestone in international football.

Remarkably, these records are being accumulated not by a player entering his prime, but by a footballer many believed had already completed his story.

The statistics tell part of the story. The greater lesson lies in what they represent:

Longevity. Consistency. Reinvention. Excellence sustained across generations.

Why Greatness Should Not Be Over Not Overshadow Tomorrow

Some will argue that football should always belong to the next generation.

That too much attention remains focused on aging legends.

There is truth in that argument.

Football must always renew itself.

New stars must emerge.

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New stories must be written.

But greatness is not diminished because we acknowledge it.

If anything, young players benefit from studying how excellence survives across decades.

Watching History Argue with Time: The Moment Became the Message

Watching Messi against Algeria felt less like watching a football match and more like watching time negotiate with destiny.

Football usually wins those battles.

Age usually wins those battles.

History usually wins those battles.

Yet every so often, an individual arrives who refuses to surrender quietly.

Messi remains one of those individuals.

The Blueprint for Lasting Greatness

The lesson extends beyond football.

Success requires:

Talent to begin.

Discipline to improve.

*Humility to adapt.

*Purpose to endure.

Messi's career is evidence that greatness is not built in moments.

It is built in years.

The Challenge For the Rest of Us

Whether you are an athlete, a leader, a parent, a student, or a professional, remember this:

Do not focus only on starting strong.

Focus on lasting.

The world admires brilliance.

History remembers consistency.

Conclusion : When Greatness Outlives Time

Twenty-one years ago, I watched a young Argentine teenager in Holland and sensed greatness.

Today, after six World Cups, 200 international appearances, 120 goals, and countless memories, that greatness continues to unfold.

There is something profoundly humbling about that realization.

In 2005, I witnessed Messi's arrival on the world stage in the Netherlands.

In 2026, I am witnessing what may be his final World Cup.

Few journalists, analysts, former players, or supporters can say they have observed both the opening and closing chapters of the same footballing masterpiece.

The scoreline will eventually fade.

The statistics will someday be surpassed.

But the lesson will remain.

Some athletes play the game.

Some athletes change the game.

A select few become part of football's eternal language.

Lionel Messi belongs in that final category.

Football remembers goals. History remembers greatness. Time remembers those who refused to surrender to it.*

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Paul Lucky Okoku is a former Nigerian International footballer/Football Analyst