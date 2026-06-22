Senegal: World Cup 2026 - Senegal Must Avoid Mistakes Against Norway, Says Thiaw

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw says his side must show why they are African giants when they face Norway in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I match on Tuesday.

The Lions of Teranga go into the game under pressure after losing their opening match 3-1 to France.

A second defeat would leave Senegal in a difficult position, even with one more group match still to play against Iraq.

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Thiaw has urged his players to respond with pride, discipline and intensity, saying they have a responsibility not only to Senegal but also to the African continent.

Speaking before the match, he said Senegal must remember the status they carried into the tournament.

"We are ready to die for Africa and Senegal. We have to represent Africa and our country properly. "

Senegal arrived at the World Cup with high expectations, but the defeat by France has made the Norway match one of the most important fixtures of their campaign.

A match Senegal cannot afford to lose

Thiaw admitted that Senegal are in a demanding group and said his players knew before the tournament that every match would carry major consequences.

France have already shown their quality, while Norway made a strong start by beating Iraq 4-1.

That result means Norway enter the match with confidence, while Senegal must chase a response.

Thiaw said the situation is clear.

"We are in a tough group, and we knew that from the beginning. All three matches are like finals. We lost the first one, but anything is still possible. We cannot make any mistakes against Norway. Everyone is ready and wants to give their all."

The Senegal coach knows that another poor result could leave his team needing favours elsewhere.

Victory, however, would reopen their path towards the round of 32 and restore belief in a squad that still has experience, athleticism and quality across the pitch.

For Senegal, the challenge will be to combine emotion with control.

They must play with urgency, but not desperation.

They must attack Norway, but also protect themselves against the pace and power that hurt Iraq in the opening round.

No special plan for Haaland

Much of the attention before the match has focused on Erling Haaland.

The Norway striker scored twice in the win over Iraq and remains one of the most dangerous forwards in world football.

But Thiaw refused to frame the match as Senegal against Haaland alone.

He said focusing only on the striker would be the wrong approach because Norway have threats across the pitch.

"There is no plan against Haaland, but a plan against Norway. We have defenders who have played in high-level competitions and have faced strikers of this caliber before. The most important thing is how to stop the Norwegian team as a whole."

That message reflects the balance Senegal must find.

Haaland's movement, strength and finishing will demand close attention, but Norway's service into him, second balls and attacking transitions may be just as important.

Senegal's defenders will need support from midfield, while the team must avoid giving Norway easy chances from crosses, set-pieces and quick breaks.

Defensive record a concern

Senegal's defensive record at the World Cup remains a major talking point.

The Lions of Teranga have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 World Cup matches since their famous 1-0 victory over France in their first appearance at the tournament in 2002.

That statistic adds another layer to Tuesday's match.

Senegal have often carried attacking threat at major tournaments, but Thiaw knows that qualification campaigns are built on discipline and concentration.

"It is true that we have conceded a lot of goals. There is no more room for error."

Against France, Senegal were punished for lapses at key moments.

Against Norway, they cannot afford the same mistakes.

A clean sheet would be valuable, but the more important target will be to stay compact, reduce space for Haaland and Norway's runners, and manage the pressure of a match that could define their tournament.

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Thiaw keeps focus on results

When asked which African team had been the best so far at the World Cup, Thiaw refused to single out one side.

He said judgment should be based on results and the full tournament picture rather than early impressions.

"The best African team for me right now is the one that achieves positive results, but this is just the beginning, and the final result will be determined at the end."

For Senegal, that answer also applies to their own campaign.

One defeat has damaged their position, but it has not ended their tournament.

The Norway match now gives them the chance to prove that the opening loss to France was a setback, not a collapse.

Senegal have built their reputation on physical power, tactical maturity and tournament mentality.

They will need all of that against Norway.

Thiaw's message is simple: the Lions of Teranga were not crowned African champions by chance, and now they must show it when their World Cup campaign is under pressure.