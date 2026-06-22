Tanzania: Barrick's Zero Malaria Campaign Reaches 44,000 Households in Shinyanga

Shinyanga — BARRICK Bulyanhulu Mine has expanded its malaria prevention efforts in Shinyanga Region, reaching about 44,000 households through a community health campaign aimed at reducing infections in villages surrounding its mining operations.

The initiative, known as "Zero Malaria," involved the spraying of homes and mosquito breeding sites in the wards of Bugarama and Bulyanhulu in Msalala District, reflecting a growing role by private-sector companies in supporting public health interventions in Tanzania.

The campaign was implemented in partnership with the Msalala District Council and forms part of Barrick Bulyanhulu's broader community investment programme, which includes support for health, education and other social development initiatives.

Msalala District Acting Executive Director and District Pest Control Coordinator, Julieth Petro, said during the event that the campaign successfully covered the targeted households in both wards.

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Barrick has been supporting Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) programmes in communities surrounding the mine as part of efforts to curb the spread of malaria, one of Tanzania's leading public health challenges.

Barrick Bulyanhulu Community Relations Officer, Zuwena Senkondo said the annual campaign is designed to reduce malaria transmission by eliminating mosquitoes and destroying breeding sites in areas near the mine.

"Health is a crucial issue in any society. That is why Barrick Bulyanhulu has launched this campaign to eliminate the dangerous malaria disease and reduce deaths among mothers and children, who have been the greatest victims of this illness. I believe that if we all work together, we will succeed in eradicating this disease," said Ms Senkondo.

She said Barrick would continue supporting government efforts aimed at improving community health and overall welfare in areas surrounding the mine.

The spraying exercise was carried out by Gekahil Inter-Trade Ltd, while about 95 young people secured temporary employment through their participation in the campaign.

The programme, which operates under the slogan "Zero Malaria Starts with Me, You, and All of Us," combines indoor residual spraying, free distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets to employees and community members, health education and regular health screening.