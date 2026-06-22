Gambia: Barrow Launches NPP Manifesto, 9-Point Agenda, Vows Faster Development

President Adama Barrow on June 20, 2026 officially launched the National People's Party Manifesto, Nine-Point Plan and new digital platforms, describing the event as "an exceptionally important stage in the democratic journey of our beloved nation".

Speaking at the launch attended by Cabinet Ministers, National Assembly Members, diplomats, religious and traditional leaders, coalition partners, and NPP supporters, the President said the documents and platforms mark "the next phase of our national transformation journey".

He thanked Allah for peace and stability and paid tribute to Gambians at home and in the Diaspora for supporting the country's progress over the past ten years. "This democratic journey is collectively yours, for you are the authors of our incredible success story," Barrow told the gathering. He also applauded coalition partners, saying their cooperation shows how "selfless love of one's nation... can unify a nation across diverse political affiliations".

From 2017 challenges to visible transformation

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Reflecting on 2017, Barrow recalled a Gambia facing "weak institutions, massive infrastructure deficits, low civilian morale, and low investor confidence". Many communities, he said, lacked roads, electricity, clean water, healthcare, and opportunities for youth and women.

"Faced with such huge challenges, through peace, hard work, and national unity, we jointly and boldly took charge to work on rebuilding The Gambia," he stated.

The President highlighted what he called visible results: "Vast construction of first-class roads in every region... Communities that had never had access to electricity are now connected to the national grid; health facilities are available in every Gambian district; schools have multiplied, with improved learning outcomes; digital connectivity is growing faster than expected".

He added that agricultural support, investment, and tourism have improved, and "confidence in The Gambia has been restored".

Barrow said the NPP Manifesto and Nine-Point Plan are "not mere campaign instruments" but a commitment to build "a stronger, more modern, and more prosperous Gambia for all citizens".

Youth and women, he said, are at the centre of the vision. The plan places "major emphasis on youth employment, digital innovation, technical training, sports development, and entrepreneurship support". For women, he pledged to "persistently expand opportunities... in business, leadership, education, agriculture, and the public service".

On food security, the President said The Gambia must reduce import dependence. Government will continue investing in irrigation, rice production, livestock, fisheries modernization, and agro-processing "to lower food costs and increase national self-sufficiency".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Together with the Manifesto, Barrow launched new digital platforms including websites and "AI-powered engagement systems". He said the move modernizes political communication and helps the party connect with young, tech-savvy Gambians "in their own space and at their convenience".

"This modernisation drive is not a political ploy. It is to prepare The Gambia for the future as a country that embraces innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness," he declared.

With the Presidential Election set for December, Barrow urged all Gambians to maintain peace and mutual respect. "Political competition must not divide us... We must warn ourselves that there cannot be inclusive development without peace, neither can there be investment without stability nor prosperity without unity," he said.

He advised NPP supporters to remain "disciplined, respectful, and focused" as government works to connect more communities, create jobs, and improve schools and hospitals.

President Barrow concluded by officially presenting the NPP Manifesto, Nine-Point Plan and Digital Platforms, pledging to "relentlessly and productively transform this country in the best interest of all generations, present and future".