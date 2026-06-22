Cote d'Ivoire: Undav Double Lifts Germany Past Ivory Coast

Deniz Undav came off the bench to score twice, including a stoppage-time winner, as Germany beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in Toronto on Saturday to secure a place in the next round of the Fifa World Cup.

Die Mannschaft exorcised memories of back-to-back group-stage exits by fighting back after Franck Kessie's 30th-minute opener stunned them against the run of play.

Yan Diomande's low cross found Amad Diallo, whose blocked effort fell for Kessie to finish.

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Germany dominated early, but saw Kai Havertz have two goals disallowed for fouls, while Jamal Musiala and Felix Nmecha went close.

Julian Nagelsmann changed the game on the hour mark, introducing Jamie Leweling, Nadiem Amiri and Undav.

The impact was instant. In the 68th minute, Amiri's cross evaded Havertz but Undav volleyed home at the back post to level.

In the 94th minute, Undav controlled Nmecha's pass, turned and fired past Fofana to steal the win.

Elsewhere in the group, Ecuador and Curacao played out a 0-0 draw, with Eloy Room making 15 saves to help the World Cup debutantes shut the Ecuadorians out.

In Groups F, the Netherlands thumped Sweden 5-1 with Cody Gakpo picking up two goals and an assist before Japan knocked Tunisia out with a thumping 4-0 win at the Monterrey Stadium.

On Sunday, Spain picked up a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia before Iran held Belgium to their second successive draw.

Egypt and New Zealand will have the opportunity to go ahead of Belgium and Iran at the top of Group G when they face-off on Monday morning.