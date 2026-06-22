Nigeria, Ifdc Seal Partnership to Boost Fertiliser Access

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) aimed at improving farmers' access to fertiliser, strengthening food security and accelerating the transformation of Nigeria's agricultural sector.

The agreement seeks to address key challenges limiting the productivity of smallholder farmers, particularly fertiliser affordability, accessibility and timely distribution.

Under the partnership, both parties will work to strengthen fertiliser supply systems, expand soil testing and balanced nutrient management, and promote private-sector-led distribution networks across the country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi, described fertiliser as a critical input for increasing agricultural productivity and ensuring food security.

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Ogunbiyi noted that the MoU would support ongoing efforts to improve fertiliser accessibility, strengthen soil fertility management, promote sustainable agricultural practices and increase food production nationwide.

"Fertilizer remains indispensable for increasing crop yields and improving farm productivity across the agricultural value chain. A farmer may appreciate access to machinery, tools, or financial services; however, the availability and affordability of fertilizer often determine the success or failure of a farming season.

The Memorandum of Understanding is significant. The partnership will support efforts to improve fertilizer accessibility, strengthen soil fertility management, promote sustainable agricultural practices, and enhance food production nationwide," he said.

He called on IFDC and other stakeholders to maximise the opportunities provided by the partnership to develop impactful programmes capable of boosting agricultural productivity and improving rural livelihoods.

Responding on behalf of IFDC, the organisation's Executive Director, Ben Lenkcher, pledged continued technical and logistical support to Nigerian farmers in line with the Federal Government's agricultural transformation agenda.

Lenkcher said IFDC remains committed to improving fertiliser accessibility, availability and affordability across Nigeria, noting that the partnership would contribute significantly to strengthening the agricultural ecosystem and enhancing food production to meet the needs of the country's growing population.

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He disclosed that the Gombe-Biu Road project had been awarded, while the design of the Gombe-Bauchi Road was ongoing.

The minister defended the administration's policies, saying leadership involved confronting challenges and making difficult decisions for long-term national development.

"There are challenges, but leadership is about finding solutions. The courage to confront those challenges is what President Bola Tinubu continues to demonstrate," Umahi said.