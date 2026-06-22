Nigeria: Yilwatda Hails APC's Ekiti Victory, Says Voters Reward Performance

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, on Monday said the party's victory in the Ekiti State governorship election and its strong showing in recent bye-elections across the country reflect growing public confidence in the ruling party and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser, Abimbola Tooki, Yilwatda said the election outcomes demonstrate that Nigerians are able to distinguish between temporary economic difficulties arising from ongoing reforms and the long-term gains of responsible governance, economic restructuring and national development.

He described the results as an endorsement of the party's governance philosophy.

"The overwhelming victory recorded by our great party in Ekiti State and our remarkable success in the bye-elections across the country represent a powerful endorsement of the APC's governance philosophy," he said.

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According to him, the results show that Nigerians value leadership focused on development, accountability, stability and citizens' welfare.

Yilwatda particularly praised Governor Biodun Oyebanji's re-election in Ekiti State, describing it as a reward for performance and effective governance.

"The people of Ekiti State have once again demonstrated that performance remains the most potent campaign message in democratic politics. Governor Biodun Oyebanji's resounding re-election is a reward for visionary leadership, inclusive governance, prudent management of resources and visible developmental achievements across the state," he stated.

Governor Oyebanji of the APC was declared winner of the Ekiti governorship election after securing victory across the state, while the party also recorded victories in five of the six bye-elections conducted across the federation.

Yilwatda said the Ekiti outcome further strengthens the APC's position that performance-based governance remains electorally rewarding despite current economic transitions.

He noted that the election had become a national reference point, showing that when governments deliver results in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, youth empowerment, security and social development, citizens respond with renewed trust and electoral support.

"This victory sends a clear message that governance, not propaganda, remains the most effective route to political legitimacy. The people of Ekiti have spoken loudly and clearly in support of continuity, stability and progress," he added.

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The APC National Chairman further described Ekiti State under Governor Oyebanji as one of the strongest examples of governance success in contemporary Nigeria, citing investments in road infrastructure, rural development, healthcare delivery, agricultural productivity, workers' welfare and ease of doing business.

According to him, the administration has built broad political consensus while maintaining focus on development outcomes, creating an environment of stability and accelerated progress.

"Ekiti today stands as a shining example of how APC governments are translating public trust into measurable development outcomes. The state's progress under Governor Oyebanji provides a practical demonstration of our party's commitment to people-centred governance," he said.

Yilwatda added that the election outcome should also be viewed within the broader context of President Tinubu's reform agenda, which he said is gradually laying the foundation for a more resilient, productive and globally competitive Nigerian economy.