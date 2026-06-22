Nigeria: Nancy Isime Shares Views On Marriage and Financial Stability

Nigerian actress Nancy Isime has shared her views on money, relationships and marriage.

Speaking on the Tea With Tay podcast, the actress challenged the belief that love alone can sustain a relationship through financial difficulties.

Nancy said financial stability plays a key role in building a happy and peaceful marriage. While she acknowledged the importance of love, she stressed that money also matters.

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She added that she does not believe love by itself is enough to keep a struggling household together.

"Marriage is not a poverty alleviation scheme but I don't believe marrying a poor man can make you happy," she said.

She explained that financial difficulties can put a strain on a marriage. According to her, couples often struggle to enjoy their relationship when they are worried about paying rent, school fees and putting food on the table.

She said the pressure of meeting basic needs can leave little room for love, companionship and peace of mind.

"When rent is due, school fees can't be paid and there is no food in the house, it is difficult to have a fantastic life," she added.

The actress quickly explained that her remarks should not be taken as a rejection of love or romance in relationships.

"I am not saying there is no love without money. But love and fantastic life are not the same."

In the end, she advised couples to be financially ready before getting married or starting a family.

According to her, both partners should have a stable source of income. She said this can help reduce unnecessary financial pressure at home.