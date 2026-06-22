Nigeria: Sowore Vows to Continue Mobilisation After Court Orders Remand in Kuje Prison

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has declared that his detention will not stop his activism, insisting he would continue mobilising Nigerians while in custody.

Sowore made the remarks on Monday after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered his remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending further proceedings in his case.

The order was issued by Justice Mohammed Umar following the revocation of Sowore's bail.

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The court's decision came after Justice Umar dismissed an application filed by Sowore requesting the judge to withdraw from the matter involving allegations linked to comments in which he allegedly described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a criminal.

Reacting after the ruling, Sowore maintained that imprisonment would not weaken his resolve.

"I'm going to prison to keep mobilising our people. The prosecution insisted that I should be sent to Kuje Prison until Wednesday.

"I came prepared. I even brought my prison bag. All these are happening for a reason. Somebody must make sacrifices that will benefit this country," he said.

Sowore explained that his absence from an earlier court sitting, which led to the revocation of his bail, was due to consultations with his legal team.

According to him, his lead counsel, Olumide-Fusika, SAN, had informed the court of his engagement before the remand order was issued.

He added: "I am the least bothered by this development. Imprisonment has never defeated a just cause, and it never will."

The case was adjourned until Wednesday for continuation of proceedings.