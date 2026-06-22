Nigeria: Cooking Gas Price Hike - Stop Hoarding or Face Penalties, FG Warns Operators

22 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By NSE Anthony-Uko

On her part, the permanent secretary, Patience Oyekunle, said the emergency engagement aimed to secure immediate, practical measures to restore affordability and supply stability while protecting investor confidence. She urged stakeholders to agree on actions to improve distribution efficiency, invest in storage and transport, and strengthen price transparency across the value chain.

Officials told participants that the ministry would publish updates on enforcement actions and supply progress and that operators found hoarding or manipulating the market would be sanctioned. Stakeholders were asked to present evidence of malpractices and to cooperate with NMDPRA and security agencies during inspections

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