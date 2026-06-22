Nigeria: Catholic Bishops Condemn Reintegration of Repentant Bandits

The Catholic Bishops of the Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have criticised the reintegration of so-called repentant bandits into society and security structures, describing the practice as unjust and a disservice to victims of violent crimes across Nigeria.

The bishops made their position known in a statement issued during a press conference amid growing concern over the continued captivity of 39 pupils and seven teachers abducted from schools in Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State more than a month ago.

In the statement jointly signed by the President of the province, Gabriel Leke Abegunrin, and the Secretary, Anselm Lawani, the clerics said the practice of rehabilitating former bandits while victims and their families continue to suffer sends a dangerous message to society.

According to them, such policies undermine confidence in the justice system and risk encouraging further criminality.

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"The ongoing reintegration of so-called repentant bandits into security agencies and society, while victims of crime and their families are neglected, rubs dirt on the face of justice," the statement read.

The bishops insisted that justice requires that kidnappers, bandits and other violent offenders be made to face the full consequences of their actions rather than being rewarded through rehabilitation programmes.

They warned that failure to ensure accountability could embolden further attacks on innocent citizens and weaken national security.

The clerics linked their concerns to the worsening security situation in the country, citing the prolonged captivity of the abducted Oriire pupils and teachers as evidence that victims often suffer while perpetrators appear to benefit from leniency.

While calling for the immediate release of the abductees, they urged the Federal and Oyo State Governments to strengthen efforts to restore public safety and confidence.

They also advocated comprehensive security reforms, including improved intelligence gathering, better policing of forests, deployment of modern technology, and the creation of state police.

According to them, state policing would enable quicker response to local threats, improve intelligence at community level and strengthen collaboration between security agencies and residents, provided there are proper safeguards and oversight.

The bishops stressed that national healing and unity cannot be achieved without justice, accountability and adequate support for victims of crime.

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They concluded by urging government at all levels to prioritise the welfare of victims and ensure that those responsible for kidnapping, banditry and terrorism are prosecuted in accordance with the law, while also calling on Nigerians to pray for the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers.