Gambia: Father of April 10 Victim Calls for Justice, Reparation

Abdoulie H. Bojang, father of one of the students killed during the April 10, 2000 student demonstration, has called on The Gambia government to ensure justice prevails over the incident that claimed several lives and left others permanently disabled.

Speaking at the 4th Human Rights and Cultural Festival commemorating the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Bojang recounted how his son was shot in the head while attending Nusrat Senior Secondary School. The boy later died from the injuries.

The event was held on Saturday, 20th June 2026 at the Makumbaya Community Hall and organized by the Women's Association for Women and Victims' Empowerment (WAVE). Activities included cultural performances, a documentary screening, and stakeholder dialogue.

Held under the theme "Echoes of Resilience: From Truth to Justice - Delivering Reparations for Victims of Torture", the commemoration aimed to link transitional justice efforts with survivor healing and empowerment. It also integrated mental health and psychosocial support, youth engagement, and economic empowerment initiatives.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking to journalists, Bojang, who described himself as an indirect victim, said: "My son was attending Nusrat Senior Secondary School at the time and was involved in the student demonstration. He was shot in the head and lost his life there."

He stressed that justice must be prioritized after decades of waiting. "People have been sitting for quite a while, from 1994 to date, and justice has to prevail," he said.

Bojang added that reparation must go hand-in-hand with justice to achieve genuine reconciliation. "If people are reimbursed, which is part of reparation, without justice one cannot have reconciliation. Reconciliation must be connected correctly," he explained.

He also urged government to review the Public Order Act so citizens can exercise their democratic right to demonstrate. However, he called for public education on peaceful protest. "Demonstrators should not block traffic or break into people's stores. They should march peacefully and submit their grievances on paper to government for reasonable response," he advised.

*Survivors still face trauma, delays in reparations*

Mariam J. Ceesay, Head of Operations at WAVE, said 26th June is marked globally as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, established by the United Nations to reaffirm commitment to eradicating torture and implementing the 1984 Convention Against Torture.

"The day serves as an opportunity to honor survivors, amplify their voices, and advocate for accountability, justice, reparations, and rehabilitation," Ceesay stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She noted that in The Gambia, the legacy of torture and grave human rights violations under former President Yahya Jammeh continues to affect survivors, families, and communities.

"Through the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission, survivors courageously shared their experiences, contributing significantly to national truth-telling, healing, and accountability," she said.

However, Ceesay added that many survivors still face psychological trauma, social exclusion, economic hardship, health complications, and delays in accessing comprehensive reparations and rehabilitation services.