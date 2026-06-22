Gambia: Govt Strengthens Non-State Actors in Fisheries Sector

The Government of The Gambia, with support from the UNIDO-GEF 6 CCA Gambia Fisheries Project, on Friday 19th June 2026 validated a document to strengthen the Platform of Non-State Actors of Fisheries and Aquaculture (PONSAFAG). The Department of Fisheries coordinated the support.

In his opening remarks at the validation workshop, Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries Dr. Salum Jatta said PONSAFAG is the umbrella body for all key stakeholders and actors in the fisheries value chain.

He said one of its core roles is to advocate for improved livelihoods and coordinate professional associations in fisheries to ensure sustainability.

"Today, we gather not only as professionals and stakeholders but as custodians of one of our nation's most vital resources," Dr. Jatta stated.

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According to Dr. Jatta, strengthening PONSAFAG will build stronger bonds and unity among professional associations. This, he said, will help authorities in decision-making.

The deputy director stressed that the fisheries sector cannot be overemphasized. It plays a pivotal role in food and nutrition security and is the second largest food provider after agriculture and livestock. It is also the main supplier of animal protein in most Gambians' diets.

He added that the sector is a critical entry point for poverty alleviation, while also serving as a source of revenue and foreign exchange earnings for the country.

Dr. Jatta commended the Global Environment Facility for funding the project through the Ministry of Fisheries and Natural Resources and National Assembly Matters.

PONSAFAG Vice President Omar Gaye praised the government for the support, saying the document would go a long way in strengthening his organization and the fisheries sector.