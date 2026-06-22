Nigeria: NFF Concludes Arrangements for Six-Day CAF B Refresher Course

The Nigeria Football Federation has concluded all arrangements for a six-day CAF B-License refresher course for Nigerian coaches, which will commence on Sunday, 21st June 2026 at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, Abuja.

NFF Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen said on Friday that the course was necessary because several coaches with the B License require renewal and upgrading before they can proceed to the A-License level. "We have been behind for a lot of licenses, but we have before now dealt with the C and D Licenses, and also the B. So, what we are doing now is refreshing those who have the B Licenses."

He explained that due to the high number of applicants, the refresher course would be held in two batches of 25 coaches each to ensure effective learning. "For proper learning to take place, the number has to be manageable, so we are going to be having 25 people for each of the batches. The first batch will run from June 21-23, while the second batch will hold from June 23-25. After the refresher, the NFF will determine how many coaches are eligible for the A-Licence course, which will be limited to only 25 participants."

On the facilitators, Eguavoen said no external resource person is being invited, as NFF's Head of Coaching Education, Dr. Terry Eguaoje will handle the sessions with support from other FIFA and CAF-certified coach educators in Nigeria.

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"A number of us have been certified by FIFA and CAF as coach educators, including myself, Monday Odigie, Edema Fuludu and even the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi. All of us can effectively handle the sessions for the CAF B refresher programme."

Dr Eguaoje added: "We are making tremendous progress in making sure that our coaches are current in the latest coaching methodologies and certified in line with CAF coaching requirements. Upon successful completion, coaches will have their CAF B diplomas renewed, and will be eligible to apply for the upcoming A-License course starting in August 2026."