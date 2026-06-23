Sudan: Drone Attacks Endanger Civilians and Shut Down Critical Services in El Obeid

A woman stands outside her tent four months after fleeing the city of from El Fasher in Darfur following an attack.

Escalating violence in and around the Sudanese city of El Obeid is putting civilians at increased risk and disrupting essential services, the UN aid coordination office OCHA said on Monday.

The warning comes amid ongoing reports of a significant build-up of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the North Kordofan state capital, with the UN Security Council expressing concern on Saturday over "the imminent risk of mass atrocities".

The paramilitary RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have been at war for more than three years, creating an unprecedented humanitarian and protection crisis, with more than 30 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

Drone strikes in North Kordofan

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OCHA said that between Thursday and Sunday, drone attacks reportedly targeted multiple locations in El Obeid, including a power substation and a fuel station.

The attacks forced the closure of several medical facilities, including a dialysis centre, according to the Sudan Doctors Network, a local medical group.

The strikes also reportedly caused the shutdown of water stations, further disrupting access to essential services for the population.

Elsewhere in North Kordofan, local sources reported that on Sunday, two key bridges located south of the city of Um Ruwaba were targeted by drones.

This occurred along a main road to neighbouring South Kordofan state, though humanitarian parters reported that movement there remained possible.

Multiple drone attacks were also reported on Sunday along a key highway in the city of Ar Rahad, located southeast of El Obeid.

Cholera outbreak worsens in West Kordofan

Meanwhile, a cholera outbreak in West Kordofan state continues to worsen, driven by limited humanitarian access and insecurity, ongoing displacement and inadequate access to safe drinking water and sanitation.

There were 700 cases and 60 associated deaths as of 16 June. This includes 100 cases and 10 deaths since the start of the month.

In response, the UN and partners have supported the provision of cholera treatments, supplies and awareness raising campaigns in addition to establishing cholera treatment centres.

More civilian casualties

OCHA said drone strikes have also been reported in other parts of Sudan in recent days, including in North Darfur and White Nile states, causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

At least one civilian was killed on Sunday, and 15 others injured, in a strike on a fuel station at a market in Kosti, a city in White Nile state.

The UN has once again urged all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, including by protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure and facilitating humanitarian access.