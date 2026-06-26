Sudan: UN Envoy Warns of Growing Risks in El Obeid As Sudan Conflict Drags On

The United Nations Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan voiced alarm on Wednesday over escalating violence in and around the city of El Obeid, warning that further military escalation could put thousands of civilians at risk and deepen Sudan's already devastating humanitarian crisis.

Speaking to reporters at UN Headquarters in New York, Pekka Haavisto said the situation in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state, had become increasingly concerning in recent days amid ongoing hostilities and frequent drone strikes.

"We are alarmed of the ongoing hostilities around the city, including frequent drone strikes," he said. "These are already affecting the civilians and affecting humanitarian aid to the city. Any further escalation of the situation would place thousands of people at risk."

The envoy drew parallels with previous crises in Sudan, particularly in Darfur and around El Fasher, where violence against civilians triggered large-scale humanitarian disasters.

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"Unfortunately, the situation reminds us a little bit of the earlier developments in Darfur and around El Fasher and reminds that there are immediate risks for the civilian population," he said.

Mr. Haavisto revealed that he had spoken by telephone on Friday with General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), regarding developments in El Obeid. According to the envoy, Hemedti assured him that civilians would not be targeted.

"He confirmed to me that his intention is not to harm the civilians, and his intention is to protect the humanitarian corridors to the city," Mr. Haavisto said. "This is something that we have to now follow as exactly as we can."

Drone attacks add new risks

The envoy stressed that the conflict across Sudan continues unabated and warned that the growing use of drones was adding a dangerous new dimension to the war. He noted an increase in drone attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"Particularly the using of the drones as part of the conflict has been increasing, and the drone attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure have been increasing," he said.

Mr. Haavisto also pointed to the international dimensions of the conflict, noting that the drones being used are not produced in Sudan.

Political talks resume after three years

Despite the continuing violence, Haavisto highlighted what he described as a positive development in the political sphere amid the ongoing war between the RSF and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) that erupted in April 2023.

He said that the Quintet - which comprises the African Union (AU), East African bloc IGAD, the League of Arab States, the European Union (EU) and the UN - had successfully convened meetings bringing together Sudanese political parties, political groups and civil society organizations.

The first meeting was held in Berlin earlier this year, followed by another gathering in Addis Ababa.

"This is the first time in three years when political parties and political actors are coming together and trying to solve the conflict and trying to find a common ground for the peace process in Sudan," he said. "I think this is already good news."

The envoy said he plans to continue engaging Sudanese stakeholders and regional actors, including through visits to Nairobi and consultations with Chad, South Sudan and Uganda, all of which play a role in the conflict.

Mr. Haavisto reiterated the UN's support for efforts by the "Quad" group -- the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt -- to secure a humanitarian truce.

"Our hope is that the Quad could advance with the humanitarian truce, which would help a lot the civilian situation on the ground," he said.

No military solution

Asked whether there was hope for ending the conflict, Mr. Haavisto acknowledged that both sides still appeared to believe military gains were possible.

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"It looks like both of the parties still think that something can be achieved militarily in this conflict," he said. "Conflict unfortunately only goes on as long as somebody thinks that he or she or the group can achieve something through military means."

Nevertheless, he said regional governments increasingly reject the idea of a military solution.

"It was a very clear message that they don't believe that a military solution is doable in this conflict," Mr. Haavisto said after recent visits to Gulf countries.

While recognizing the immense challenges ahead, the UN envoy said the resilience of ordinary Sudanese citizens continues to provide grounds for cautious optimism. He cited women calling for reconciliation despite enduring severe abuses, and communities beginning to rebuild their lives in parts of Khartoum.

"People have very good capabilities after the conflict still to invest in their life and livelihoods," he said. "And that raises some optimism in this desperate situation."