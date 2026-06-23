South Africa: Scapegoating the Stranger - Xenophobia Exposes South Africa's Hollowed-Out State Capacity

22 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Themba Dlamini

A nation does not heal by attacking the people who reveal its weakness. It heals by repairing the weakness.

Five years ago I buried my mother, and I wrote that corruption was a disease.

I was half-right.

She died of Covid at the height of the pandemic. But the virus is rarely the whole story. Gogo Dlamini had underlying conditions -- the hereditary kind our history hands down, and the lifestyle kind we inflict on ourselves -- and the doctors were honest with me about how it works. It finds a body whose defences have already been worn thin, and it finishes what years of quieter damage began. What took my mother was not only the thing that arrived. It was everything that had left her unable to fight it off.

Nations die the way bodies do. Rarely from a single wound. More often from years of accumulated weakness that leave them unable to survive the next shock.

So when I am told that South Africa's problem is the migrant -- the foreigner, the man who runs the spaza two streets down in Braamfontein, the one competing for the same scarce rand -- I want to say what the doctors said to me. Before you name the infection, look at what was already broken.

This is the distinction...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.