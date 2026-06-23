South Africa: Government Calls for Protesters Against Illegal Immigration to March Peacefully

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has called on citizens participating in the planned demonstrations against illegal immigration at the end of the month to protest peacefully and within the bounds of the law.

"Our message is clear: Everyone has the constitutional right to protest peacefully and within the confines of the law. However, criminality, intimidation, violence, the destruction of property and any attempt to undermine public safety will not be tolerated," Cachalia said on Monday at a media briefing on government's preparedness for the upcoming marches.

He warned those contemplating acts of lawlessness to refrain from doing so, stressing that police will enforce the law.

"Our message is equally clear: the full might of the law will be brought to deal decisively with anyone who seeks to undermine the safety, security and constitutional order of our Republic. We call on every South African to reject violence, to uphold the rule of law and to work with law enforcement in maintaining peace and stability," Cachalia said.

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He said the South African Police Service (SAPS) remains the lead law enforcement agency responsible for maintaining public order.

"Should the operational environment require additional capacity, SAPS may request the support of the South African National Defence Force to augment existing policing capacity and ensure that sufficient operational resources are available," the acting Minister said.

Cachalia assured the public that government has taken extensive measures to ensure that the country remains safe and secure.

"The South African Police Service has elevated its operational readiness across all provinces, with comprehensive deployment plans in place to protect communities, critical infrastructure and key public spaces.

"There will be daily operational assessments and continuous monitoring of the security environment to ensure that our deployments remain responsive to any emerging risks," he said.

Daily briefings will allow law enforcement to adjust operational plans where necessary and ensure that adequate resources are deployed at all times.

"Minister of Defence and Military Veteran Angie Motshekga and I are satisfied that the necessary coordination mechanisms across the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster are in place to respond swiftly and effectively to any eventuality.

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"As part of strengthening our national state of readiness, we will this week be engaging with Premiers across all nine provinces to ensure there is a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to maintaining peace, stability and the uninterrupted functioning of essential services," the acting Minister said.

Police will continue to monitor and assess its operational preparedness on the ground.

"Over the weekend, I met with all Provincial Commissioners, together with the Divisional Commissioners responsible for operational policing, to review our plans, assess our state of readiness and ensure that every province is fully prepared.

"To all South Africans, I want to assure you that Government is prepared. Our law enforcement agencies are coordinated, our operational plans are in place, and we will continue to monitor the situation daily," Cachalia said.

As part of our ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability, the JCPS Cluster led by Minister Mamoloko Kubayi met with the leadership of the Zulu Royal House, led by Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

"We appreciate the constructive engagement and the commitment shown by traditional leadership in supporting messages of peace, tolerance and non-violence.

"We acknowledge that many South Africans have genuine concerns about issues affecting our country.

"Government hears those concerns. However, those concerns must always be expressed lawfully, peacefully and without resorting to violence or intimidation," the acting Minister said.