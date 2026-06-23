Ghana: Interior Ministry Suspends Kantanka Security Services Licence Over Uniform and Firearms Breach

The Ministry of the Interior has suspended the Private Security Organisation licence of Kantanka Security Services Limited with immediate effect.

The suspension follows reports of alleged use of unprescribed uniforms, and unauthorised possession and use of firearms and ammunition by the company's personnel.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 21, 2026, while they were providing private security services at Kwabenya, Accra.

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According to the ministry, preliminary investigations suggest possible violations of the Police Service (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992, L.I. 1571, which regulate private security operations in Ghana.

The Ministry said the use of unprescribed uniforms, unauthorised firearms, and security accoutrements by private guards constitutes a serious breach with direct implications for public safety.

As a result, Kantanka Security Services Limited has been directed to cease all operations immediately pending the outcome of investigations.

All individuals and institutions are advised to stop doing business with the company until further notice from the Ministry.

The Ministry has also instructed Kantanka Security Services to fully cooperate with the Ghana Police Service and provide all information needed for a thorough investigation.

The Ministry assured the public that the suspension is an administrative measure to protect public safety while investigations continue, adding that appropriate action will be taken after investigations, in line with laws governing private security operations in Ghana.