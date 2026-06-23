Africa: 'Food Is a Fundamental Human Right' - Pope Leo Xiv At WFP

Pope Leo XIV urged action on hunger, calling food a fundamental human right and warning conflict is driving food insecurity worldwide, during a visit to WFP headquarters in Rome.

Pope Leo XIV called on the international community to strengthen commitment and resources to tackling the root causes of hunger and malnutrition, describing access to adequate food as a "fundamental human right," in a speech at the World Food Programme's (WFP) global headquarters on Monday (22 June).

"Meeting this need not only alleviates suffering but also addresses underlying causes of geopolitical instability," Pope Leo said.

The Pontiff's remarks come as WFP warns global hunger has climbed to alarming levels, with 266 million people across 48 countries acutely food insecure in 2025.

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In his address in Rome, the Pope described bureaucratic and political roadblocks to humanitarian action, echoing a similar warning by his predecessor, Pope Francis, during his 2016 visit to WFP.

"In effect, conflicts are 'fed' more readily than people are nourished," Pope Leo said. "This reality reflects not only operational shortcomings but also a fundamental imbalance in political and moral priorities."

Conflict is driving global hunger to alarming levels

In another reference to the close link between conflict and hunger, he called food security "an essential component of global and integral security." WFP "is more than a political, economic or technical actor - it is a concrete expression of international solidarity," Pope Leo said. "Indeed, where national institutions recede and community networks disintegrate, its presence helps to prevent humanitarian crises from deteriorating into irreversible collapse." WFP's Acting Executive Director Carl Skau also emphasized the rising challenge posed by conflict on humanitarian work that saves lives and allows people to live in dignity. During his visit, the Pope laid a wreath at WFP's memorial wall, which honours the 171 WFP staff who sacrificed their lives in service to others.

The connection between conflict and hunger was reflected in WFP's 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, which the Pope viewed during his visit.

"Conflicts tear apart the structures that keep food on the table: markets, farms, roads and trust," Skau said. "From Gaza to Sudan, war has brought people to the brink of famine."

Pope Leo XIV a 'power champion' for hungry people

Former WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain called Pope Leo a powerful champion of the hundreds of millions of people who go to bed hungry every night.

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"We [WFP] exist to make sure no one is forgotten," she added. "The call for peace has never been more urgent. Hunger and conflict are deeply intertwined. Where wars rage, families starve."

During his Monday visit to WFP, the Pope met in a virtual gathering with staff on the frontlines of hunger emergencies, as well as addressing employees outside the HQ building. He praised WFP's work, noting it extends beyond immediate relief but also includes long-term initiatives, such our school meals reaching 466 million young pupils worldwide.

"These investments strengthen education, human development and social resilience," Pope Leo said, "reflecting an integral vision of human development that promotes dignity, opportunity and the well-being of the whole person."

Overall, WFP's food, cash and nutrition assistance reached 121 million people across more than 120 countries and territories in 2025, including mothers and young children, smallholder farmers and people displaced by conflict, climate shocks and natural disasters.

"The World Food Programme is more than a political, economic or technical actor," the Pope added. "it is a concrete expression of international solidarity. Indeed, where national institutions recede and community networks disintegrate, its presence helps to prevent humanitarian crises from deteriorating into irreversible collapse."