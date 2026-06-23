Nigeria: FAO-WFP Warns of Worsening Hunger, Puts 13 Hotspots At Significant Risk

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), yesterday warned that acute food insecurity is expected to worsen further for millions of people across 13 countries deemed "hunger hotspots" between June and November 2026.

This was disclosed in the latest edition of the Hunger Hotspots report, released twice a year through the Global Network Against Food Crises (GNAFC), identifies Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen and Palestine as the world's most critical hunger hotspots in terms of severity and magnitude of hunger.

However, Nigeria, according to the report has been added to the list of countries of highest concern, following projections indicating that populations in Borno State may face catastrophe levels of acute food insecurity (defined as an extreme lack of food/other basic needs, with starvation, death, destitution and extremely critical acute malnutrition levels evident) during the upcoming period covered by the report.

Similarly, Somalia has also been placed in this category with populations in the Bay region of Burhakaba District facing a risk of Famine.

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The report noted that armed conflict and violence remain the primary drivers of acute food insecurity, affecting 12 of the 13 hotspots.

These pressures are compounded by economic shocks, severe funding shortfalls and growing risks linked to a forecast El Niño event, which is expected to bring uneven rainfall, droughts, and flooding across countries with already high vulnerability, the report pointed out.

Calling for urgent action, FAO and WFP warned that the report comes at a time of unprecedented funding shortfalls for humanitarian response.

According to the statement, funding for food assistance, emergency agricultural assistance and nutrition in food crises has declined by an estimated 59 percent between 2022 and 2025, returning to levels last seen nearly a decade ago.

"At the same time, the number of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity in these countries has risen to around 266 million. The report also warns that additional shocks are worsening the outlook for millions.

"This is due to recent events such as the ripple effects of the conflict in the Middle East and the Ebola outbreak in areas of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). These added shocks risk further disrupting livelihoods, markets and humanitarian access," the statement said.

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Speaking on the report, FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol, said they already know where the next hunger emergencies will occur.