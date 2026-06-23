Nigeria: 'Release Sowore Now, Drop All Charges' - SERAP Tells Tinubu Govt

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged "the government of President Bola Tinubu to immediately and unconditionally release journalist Omoyele Sowore and drop all charges of criminal defamation and cybercrimes against him, as he is detained solely for the peaceful exercise of his human rights."

According to reports, a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered the remand of Sowore at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing of his application challenging the revocation of his bail. The court made the order after dismissing an application by Sowore seeking the judge's recusal from the case on grounds of alleged bias.

In a statement signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: "We are concerned about the escalating crackdown on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, association and media freedom, and the flagrant disregard for the rule of law by Nigerian authorities."

According to SERAP, "Nigerian authorities should safeguard, not stifle, human rights and the rule of law in the country."

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The statement, read in part: "Nigerian authorities must immediately release Sowore and drop all the bogus charges against him. Authorities must stop weaponizing criminal defamation and cybercrime laws to target and attack journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists and stop detaining and imprisoning them solely for doing their jobs.

"We are concerned that journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists face significant obstacles, and even criminal charges and arbitrary detention solely for peacefully exercising their human rights and carrying out their legitimate work in the country.

"Nigerian authorities at all levels increasingly use criminal defamation laws and other repressive laws to crackdown on human rights and peaceful dissent, bringing frivolous lawsuits against journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists.

"We are also concerned about the persistence of threats to journalists' safety, and the potential chilling effect of strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs) and harassment, including by security agencies and politicians.

"Impunity for those who threaten, intimidate and harass journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists exacerbates the hostile environment for these defenders of constitutionally and internationally guaranteed human rights in Nigeria.

"The right to criticize public officials and government policies is a fundamental component of any democratic society. Public officials are required to tolerate a greater degree of scrutiny and criticism than private individuals. Legal processes should never be used, or be perceived as being used, to punish, intimidate, or silence dissenting voices or those engaged in legitimate public-interest advocacy.

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"The Tinubu administration must ensure that Sowore is able to carry out his journalistic and human rights activities and exercise his right to freedom of expression without fear of harassment, intimidation, arrest, or reprisals.

"The administration must also end the growing authoritarian practices, uphold the rule of law and ensure respect for the human rights of everyone in Nigeria, including the rights to liberty, a fair trial, freedom of expression, freedom of association, and peaceful assembly.

"President Tinubu and his government should publicly call on the Department of State Services (DSS) to uphold and ensure full respect for the rights of everyone in the country including journalists, bloggers, human rights defenders and activists.

"The administration should review laws like the Official Secrets Act, Criminal Code Act and Cybercrime Act for potential restrictions on free speech and press; and amend them in line with international human rights standards.

"These laws continue to erode citizens' enjoyment of their human rights and media freedom."