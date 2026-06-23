Nigeria: I Warned About Buhari's Govt, but Nigerians Didn't Listen - Oritsejafor

Former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ayo Oritsejafor, has said he warned Nigerians ahead of the 2015 general election that the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari would fail, but his concerns were ignored.

Speaking on Channels TV's Politics Today on Monday, Oritsejafor said he foresaw challenges under the Buhari government and had expressed his concerns before the administration took office.

"In 2014, I tried to warn this nation of the direction it was going," he said.

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"I would say it plain, when the Buhari government was getting ready to come in, I knew that it was going to be a mess, and I think from there, I don't know what to call where we are now, but it has grown worse."

The cleric said the country's current situation had compelled him to return to public commentary on governance and leadership issues after years of relative silence.

According to him, his role as a pastor makes it impossible to ignore the struggles faced by ordinary Nigerians.

"It has gotten to a point where I feel I must begin to say something, because I pastor people, they are human beings, they are Nigerians, and we must begin to hold people accountable for what's happening," he said.

Oritsejafor also responded to suggestions that his silence on political issues in recent years amounted to complicity, particularly because he was perceived as supportive of former President Goodluck Jonathan during the 2015 election.

Rejecting the claim, he explained that he chose to withdraw from public political debates after repeated attempts to persuade Nigerians to consider the consequences of their choices failed.

"I kept quiet because sometimes when you talk to people, when you try to make them understand that what is happening, and what's going to happen, is going to be terrible, and you try, and try and then no one seems to be listening, the best thing is to withdraw," he said.

"You can't force people to listen to you, you can't force people to take your advice, you can't force people to follow what you're saying."

The former CAN president said he had continued to observe developments from the sidelines, watching events unfold over the years.

"So I decided to step aside, but, like I said, I've watched the events, just from one level to another until we got to where we are now, and I think this is the time for me to begin to say something," he added.