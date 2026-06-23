Nigeria: Borno Govt Clarifies Allegation of N4b Failed Railway Project

The Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum has clarified the allegations purportedly circulating in some media platforms (Not Vanguard), that a wooping sum of N4 billion was approved for reconstruction of railway project in Maiduguri metropolis and Jere local government area but to no avail.

Prof. Usman A. Tar, Commissioner, Ministry of Information and Internal Security, Borno State made the clarification in a press statement on Monday.

The statement reads: "The attention of the Borno State Government has been drawn to recent reports circulating in the public space alleging that the sum of Four Billion Naira (₦4,000,000,000) was spent on rail construction projects in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere Local Government Area without any evidence of execution on the ground.

"The Government considers it necessary to clarify the matter in the interest of transparency, accountability, and providing the public with accurate information.

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"Following internal review and consultations with the Ministry of Budget; Ministry of Transport and Energy; and other relevant players in the official procurement process, the Borno State Government wishes to state categorically that no rail construction project was awarded, funded, or executed by the Government during the 2025 fiscal year.

"It is hereby confirmed that no Executive Council approval was sought or obtained for any rail project, no budget clearance was requested, no contract was awarded, and no funds were released for any such project within the period under reference.

"For the avoidance of doubt, projects of this nature must follow established due process, including formal proposal, Executive Council approval, budget clearance, contract award, and subsequent release of funds. None of these procedures were initiated or concluded in relation to any rail line project during the 2025 fiscal year". Tar said.

Furthermore, the Commissioner said: "It was however noted that the inclusion of rail project entry in the 2025 Budget Implementation Report, indicating 100% completion, was an administrative error and does not reflect the true position of the matter as the said project was neither executed nor paid for.

"Relevant stakeholders have already been engaged, and steps are being taken to correct the records accordingly, and to forestall future occurrence of this administrative lapse.

"The Borno State Government remains committed to transparency, due process, and accountability in the management of public resources.

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"The Government also appreciate the vigilance of citizens, civil society organisations, and stakeholders in promoting good governance and public accountability". Professor Tar explained