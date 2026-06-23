Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Employs 83 Process Operator Trainees

YEKEPA, Nimba County, June 22, 2026 -- ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has transitioned 83 Process Operator Learners into Short-Term Employee (STE) contracts following the successful completion of a six-month technical training program, reinforcing the company's commitment to workforce development and local employment.

The newly employed operators, drawn from the B4 and B5 Process Operator Learner cohorts, completed their training on June 15 after beginning the program on December 15, 2025. The initiative forms part of AML's strategy to build a skilled Liberian workforce to support its Phase II Expansion Project.

Of the 83 operators, 29 have been assigned to the company's Buchanan Port Operations, where they will support Material Handling, Processing and Quality (MPQ) Control, and Container Dispatch Operations. The remaining 54 will be deployed at the Yekepa mining operations, with 42 assigned to Plant Operations and 12 to the Metallurgy Laboratory.

Operations Training and Compliance Manager Ruth Negash described the transition as a significant milestone for both the trainees and the company.

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"This is a very happy and proud moment for me and for you because together we have reached where we are," Negash told the graduates. "You have gained experiences that many people around the world do not have the opportunity to receive."

AML Human Resources Business Partner for Yekepa, Atty. Patience Kargbah, said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to developing talent from communities surrounding its operations.

"We believe in investing in our locals, especially those from the fenceline communities," Kargbah said. "We have a mandate to ensure that 100 percent of all unskilled positions and 60 percent of skilled positions are filled by people from the fenceline communities."

She disclosed that more than 973 applicants from neighboring communities were assessed before the final 83 trainees were selected for the program.

"You earned this opportunity through your own efforts," Kargbah told the new employees.

Following classroom and technical instruction, the trainees entered an operational integration phase on April 1, during which they worked alongside experienced personnel in AML's mining and processing facilities.

During the program, participants received increased monthly allowances, daily meals, transportation to and from work sites, and full personal protective equipment.

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According to AML, the trainees completed the program without a single safety incident, earning praise from supervisors and technical managers for their discipline, commitment and performance.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, AML Chief Executive Officer Michiel Van Der Merwe encouraged the new employees to value the opportunity and continue developing their skills.

"In 1996, I was also a process operator," Van Der Merwe said. "You are here because you have demonstrated the skills and ability required for this work. There are millions of people who do not have the opportunity to work in a world-class mining operation."

He urged the graduates to remain committed to excellence, saying they would not regret pursuing careers in the mining industry.

The transition of the 83 trainees into employment forms part of AML's broader local content strategy aimed at expanding technical skills, increasing employment opportunities for Liberians and strengthening the country's mining workforce.