Liberia: CBL Announces Liberia's Election to Two Key IMF Regional Bodies

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has announced that Liberia has been elected to chair two major International Monetary Fund (IMF) capacity development structures--the AFRITAC West 2 Steering Committee and the African Training Institute (ATI) Steering Committee--for the period July 2026 to June 2027.

The dual appointments place Liberia at the center of regional coordination on technical assistance, training, and economic capacity-building across West Africa and beyond, further strengthening the country's profile in international financial governance.

According to the CBL, the decision to transfer the chairmanship of the ATI Steering Committee from Mali to Liberia was unanimously endorsed by participating countries during a virtual meeting held on Friday, June 12, 2026. In a separate but related development, member states also unanimously agreed to transfer the AFRITAC West 2 Steering Committee chairmanship from Sierra Leone to Liberia during a meeting held on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The Central Bank said Liberia's delegation was represented by Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi alongside senior officials, including the Deputy Governor for Economic Policy, the Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), and other key national stakeholders. The delegation received strong support from member states and development partners throughout the selection process.

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Liberian institutions, including the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), the LRA, and the Central Bank of Liberia, also featured prominently in panel discussions covering statistics, leadership and governance, and the integration of IMF capacity development programs.

In his acceptance remarks, Governor Saamoi outlined Liberia's priorities as incoming chair, stressing the need to strengthen the relevance and effectiveness of IMF-supported programs across member countries. He emphasized enhancing regional cooperation, peer learning, and accountability in the delivery of technical assistance and training.

"Liberia will discharge this responsibility with humility, dedication, and a strong spirit of partnership," Saamoi said.

He added that Liberia would work to ensure that IMF-supported capacity development initiatives remain strategically relevant, responsive to member needs, and capable of delivering measurable impact across the region.

As chair, Liberia will also host the AFRITAC West 2 and ATI Steering Committee meetings in 2027, a development expected to further elevate the country's role as a convener of regional economic dialogue and a champion of institutional strengthening.

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The CBL noted that both AFRITAC West 2 and ATI are key components of the IMF's capacity development architecture, providing technical assistance and training to member countries aimed at strengthening macroeconomic management, financial supervision, and policy implementation.

Liberia has itself benefited from these programs over the years, particularly in areas such as monetary policy execution, financial sector oversight, and macroeconomic reforms, which the Bank said have contributed to greater economic stability and improved growth prospects.

The announcement also reflects Liberia's expanding leadership role within regional economic frameworks such as ECOWAS and the West African Monetary Zone, reinforcing its growing reputation as a trusted partner in advancing financial cooperation and policy coordination in West Africa.