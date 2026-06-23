Nigeria: Court Remands Sowore in Kuje Prison

Abuja — Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has remanded the presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, in Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

Sowore, the Convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, will remain in prison custody till June 24, when his application, seeking to set aside the order revoking his bail, will be heard.

The court had, on June 16, revoked the bail granted to Sowore following his alleged failure to appear in court for his trial in a case of alleged insult of President Bola Tinubu.

In his ruling on an oral application made by the lawyer to the Department of State Services (DSS), Akinkolu Kehinde, SAN, Justice Umar also issued a bench warrant for the activist's arrest.

The DSS is prosecuting Sowore for allegedly making false claims against the person of President Tinubu by referring to him as "a criminal" in a post he made on his X and Facebook accounts sometime in 2025

However, in his reaction to the development, Sowore took to his social media handles to address his supporters afterwards, saying he will remained resolute in the pursuit of justice.

Details Later...