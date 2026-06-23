Nigeria: Grammys Add Five New Categories After African Music Breakthrough

The Recording Academy has announced five new categories for the 2027 Grammy Awards, further expanding global music representation following the successful introduction of the Best African Music Performance award. The new categories are Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Latin Song, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, and Best Traditional Folk Album.

The move comes two years after the Grammys introduced the Best African Music Performance category, giving African music its first dedicated award at the prestigious ceremony. South African star Tyla made history as the inaugural winner in 2024 with her global hit Water. Nigerian singer Tems claimed the award in 2025 with Love Me JeJe, while Tyla became the first two-time winner in 2026 with PUSH 2 START.

The latest additions reflect the Recording Academy's continued effort to recognise diverse musical traditions and the growing global influence of regional sounds. The Best Asian Pop Music Performance category is expected to spotlight the rising global popularity of Asian pop, while Best Latin Song will honour excellence in Latin songwriting. The five new categories will debut at the 2027 Grammy Awards, marking another milestone in the Academy's push for broader international representation.