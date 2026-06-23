Nigeria: Katsina Recruits 10,000 Teachers, Expands First-Class Graduate Employment Policy

Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has disclosed that his administration has recruited more than 10,000 teachers since assuming office, as part of efforts to strengthen the education sector and improve learning outcomes across the state.

The governor also announced the expansion of the state's automatic employment policy for first-class graduates, extending the initiative to all Katsina indigenes who graduate with first-class honours from higher institutions across Nigeria.

Radda made the announcement at the closing ceremony of the First Katsina State Students' Week held at Bayero University, Kano.

Speaking on his administration's education reforms, the governor described education as the foundation for sustainable development, noting that the recruitment of over 10,000 teachers was conducted strictly on merit.

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"We believe that meaningful development can only be achieved through education. That is why we have made it our topmost priority and invested heavily in both human and infrastructural capacity," he said.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula, the governor explained that the automatic employment scheme was previously limited to first-class graduates from institutions within Katsina State but has now been expanded to cover all qualified indigenes nationwide.

"I am pleased to announce the expansion of our employment initiative. Previously, automatic job opportunities were offered to first-class graduates within the state. Today, I extend this to all first-class graduates from Katsina State across institutions nationwide," Radda stated.

According to him, the policy is designed to attract highly talented graduates into the state civil service and enhance workforce quality.

"This is a deliberate effort to build a highly competent and competitive civil service that can rival any in the country, even at the federal level," he added.

The governor revealed that Katsina currently operates more than 3,000 primary schools and nearly 600 secondary schools, stressing that years of infrastructural deficits have placed significant pressure on the education sector.

He recalled that during his tenure as a local government chairman more than two decades ago, he expanded a school in his area from six classrooms to 36, yet the institution still operates in shifts because of rising student enrolment.

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Radda also highlighted the state's investment in modern smart schools aimed at providing world-class educational opportunities for gifted students, particularly those from rural communities, with admission based strictly on merit.

On student welfare, the governor disclosed that his administration had cleared scholarship backlogs covering the period from 2021 to 2026 and continues to sustain scholarship payments for eligible students.

He further revealed that the state government is sponsoring students abroad in strategic disciplines such as Medicine, Artificial Intelligence and Biotechnology in countries including Ethiopia and Russia, covering tuition fees, accommodation and travel expenses.

Addressing concerns raised by students during the event, Radda directed relevant agencies to review allowances for nursing and health-related students. He also approved the establishment of Student Business Centres in institutions hosting student programmes to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

The governor urged students to contribute positively to national development, avoid spreading negative narratives about the country and use social media responsibly.

"We have no other country but Nigeria. Whatever we say or do about our country ultimately affects us. We must all play our part in building a better society," he said.

Earlier, the Special Assistant on Student Matters, Comrade Nuhu Nagaske, commended the governor for his commitment to educational development and student welfare, describing the Students' Week as a platform that fostered unity, academic excellence, creativity and engagement among students.