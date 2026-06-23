Nigeria: World Refugee Day - Federal Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Refugees, IDPs, Asylum Seekers

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the protection, welfare and empowerment of refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced persons (IDPs), pledging to create sustainable pathways for affected populations to rebuild their lives.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made the commitment during the commemoration of the 2026 World Refugee Day in Abuja on Monday.

The event, themed "Until Everyone is Safe," focused on the challenges facing displaced persons and the need for stronger support systems to ensure their dignity and self-reliance.

Akume said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was aligning humanitarian interventions with long-term development strategies under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

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According to him, government efforts were gradually shifting beyond emergency relief to programmes that provide opportunities for economic empowerment and social inclusion.

"The Federal Government is deliberately shifting from palliatives to pathways by linking humanitarian response to development opportunities. We are committed to ensuring that displaced persons not only survive but thrive through access to livelihoods, agribusiness opportunities, education, and social protection programmes," Akume said.

The SGF disclosed that Nigeria currently hosts more than 100,000 refugees and asylum seekers, largely from countries within the Lake Chad Basin region, while millions of Nigerians remained displaced internally due to insecurity and other humanitarian crises.

He noted that the government's response was built on three key pillars: re being implemented through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

Akume stressed that climate-induced displacement, insecurity and prolonged conflicts across the world have heightened the need for stronger international cooperation in addressing refugee challenges.

"Refugees and internally displaced persons should not merely be viewed as victims of circumstance but as individuals with immense potential who deserve dignity, opportunity and support," he said.

The SGF also revealed plans to expand the National Social Register to include more vulnerable persons, including displaced populations and host communities, to facilitate targeted and transparent humanitarian interventions.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, commended the resilience of refugees and reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to international humanitarian principles.

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"Refugees must be given due attention to alleviate their plight. Governments, development partners, humanitarian agencies and host communities must strengthen efforts aimed at providing protection, durable solutions and opportunities for self-reliance," Doro said.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of NCFRMI, Hon. Aliyu Tijani Ahmed, called for practical actions to support vulnerable populations, saying solidarity should go beyond expressions of sympathy.

"Protection includes access to quality education, healthcare services, decent shelter, legal identity, social services and opportunities for meaningful participation in society," Ahmed stated.

LEADERSHIP reports that World Refugee Day is observed annually to honour the courage and resilience of refugees worldwide while drawing attention to the challenges they face and the need for collective action to support them.