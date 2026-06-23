Zimbabwe: Constitution Defenders Forum Calls for CAB3 to Be Scrapped, Alleges Vote Tainted By Bribery

ED Mnangagwa/X
President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
23 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF) has called for the immediate withdrawal of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, describing Parliament's passage of the controversial legislation as flawed and tainted by bribery and undue influence.

Following the passage of the bill in the National Assembly, CDF convenor Tendai Biti expressed concern over lawmakers' failure to conduct a secret ballot, arguing that the voting process had been compromised by inducements allegedly offered to legislators.

"The process was tainted by widespread inducements, money and vehicles being openly exchanged to influence the outcome. Such conduct undermines the integrity of Parliament and the democratic process itself," said Biti.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Biti said the CDF remained firmly opposed to the proposed constitutional changes, arguing that the Bill was unnecessary, divisive and had deepened political polarisation in the country.

"CDF's position remains clear: Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 must be withdrawn in its entirety. It is an unnecessary and divisive Bill that has polarised the nation," he said.

According to Biti, the proposed amendments do not reflect the views expressed by many Zimbabweans during public consultations and could further destabilise the country.

He warned that if the Bill proceeds to a referendum, authorities must guarantee a process that is free, fair and credible.

"Zimbabweans cannot be expected to trust a process that replicates the intimidation, violence and exclusion witnessed during the public consultations," said Biti.

The former Finance minister also rejected what he described as attempts by supporters of the Bill to dominate any future referendum campaign.

Added Biti, "We do not want a politicized referendum. Organizations such as FAZ and individuals who have openly campaigned for the Bill should not be allowed to manipulate or dominate the process. The referendum must belong to the people of Zimbabwe, not to any political party.

"Given Zimbabwe's history, there must be robust regional and international guarantees. SADC, South Africa and other credible stakeholders must play a meaningful role in ensuring that any referendum process is free from intimidation, coercion and manipulation. Confidence in the process will depend on the existence of strong safeguards and independent oversight."

CDF is considering further action to challenge the Bill including litigation, insisting that efforts to defend the Constitution will continue.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.