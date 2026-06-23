Zimbabwe: Constitution Defenders Forum Calls for CAB3 to Be Scrapped, Alleges Vote Tainted By Bribery

The Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF) has called for the immediate withdrawal of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, describing Parliament's passage of the controversial legislation as flawed and tainted by bribery and undue influence.

Following the passage of the bill in the National Assembly, CDF convenor Tendai Biti expressed concern over lawmakers' failure to conduct a secret ballot, arguing that the voting process had been compromised by inducements allegedly offered to legislators.

"The process was tainted by widespread inducements, money and vehicles being openly exchanged to influence the outcome. Such conduct undermines the integrity of Parliament and the democratic process itself," said Biti.

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Biti said the CDF remained firmly opposed to the proposed constitutional changes, arguing that the Bill was unnecessary, divisive and had deepened political polarisation in the country.

"CDF's position remains clear: Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 must be withdrawn in its entirety. It is an unnecessary and divisive Bill that has polarised the nation," he said.

According to Biti, the proposed amendments do not reflect the views expressed by many Zimbabweans during public consultations and could further destabilise the country.

He warned that if the Bill proceeds to a referendum, authorities must guarantee a process that is free, fair and credible.

"Zimbabweans cannot be expected to trust a process that replicates the intimidation, violence and exclusion witnessed during the public consultations," said Biti.

The former Finance minister also rejected what he described as attempts by supporters of the Bill to dominate any future referendum campaign.

Added Biti, "We do not want a politicized referendum. Organizations such as FAZ and individuals who have openly campaigned for the Bill should not be allowed to manipulate or dominate the process. The referendum must belong to the people of Zimbabwe, not to any political party.

"Given Zimbabwe's history, there must be robust regional and international guarantees. SADC, South Africa and other credible stakeholders must play a meaningful role in ensuring that any referendum process is free from intimidation, coercion and manipulation. Confidence in the process will depend on the existence of strong safeguards and independent oversight."

CDF is considering further action to challenge the Bill including litigation, insisting that efforts to defend the Constitution will continue.