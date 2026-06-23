Zimbabwe: CAB3 'Not a Done Deal' Says Chamisa

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has dismissed claims that Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) is a "done deal" insisting that citizens remain the ultimate decision-makers.

In a statement shared on social media, Chamisa said any suggestion that the proposed constitutional changes have already been settled is misleading and ignores the role of citizens in determining the nation's future.

"Those claiming that CAB3 is a 'done deal' are either deluding themselves or deliberately attempting to mislead. Deep down, they know that nothing without the citizens is ever final," said Chamisa.

He argued that no decision can be considered valid without the consent and participation of the people, adding that citizens have the authority to approve or reject any proposal that affects them.

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"In any society, nothing can be done for the citizens without the citizens. The citizens are the ultimate decision-makers; they alone have the authority to endorse, reject, or seal any deal," he said.

Chamisa said at present, there is no agreement on CAB3 describing any arrangement made without public consent as incomplete.

"As things stand, there is no done deal. In fact, there is no deal at all. Any arrangement that lacks the consent and participation of the citizens remains incomplete and illegitimate," he said.

The opposition leader further claimed that citizens are frustrated by what he described as violating their rights and freedoms, warning that citizens are becoming more determined to make their voices heard.

"If there is one reality that cannot be ignored, it is this: the citizens are increasingly tired of those who oppress, disregard and undermine their rights," Chamisa said.

He added that the real "done deal" could be citizens' resolve to reclaim their power and shape the country's future.

"The only 'done deal' may well be that citizens are done with oppression and are ready to reclaim their voice, their power and their future," he said.