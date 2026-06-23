Senegal's World Cup Hopes Fade After Haaland Fires Norway Into Last 32

Senegal's hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered a major blow after Erling Haaland scored twice to give Norway a 3-2 win in Group I at New York/New Jersey Stadium.

The defeat leaves the Lions of Teranga without a point after two matches and in serious danger of an early exit from the tournament.

Norway, by contrast, secured their place in the round of 32 with one group match still to play, joining France on six points at the top of the section.

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Ismaila Sarr scored both goals for Senegal, including a late strike in stoppage time, but Pape Thiaw's side could not complete the comeback after falling 3-1 behind.

For Africa, it was a painful night as one of the continent's strongest teams again showed character, but paid heavily for defensive mistakes and moments of Norwegian ruthlessness.

Senegal will now need to beat Iraq in their final group match in Toronto and hope results elsewhere go their way to keep their World Cup campaign alive.

Koulibaly error punished before half-time

Senegal had difficult spells in the first half but were not without control.

The Lions of Teranga were competitive in midfield and had moments when they looked capable of unsettling Norway.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy also kept them in the contest with important saves, including efforts from Kristoffer Ajer and Martin Odegaard.

Norway started brightly and forced a sequence of corners, but Senegal survived the early pressure and grew into the match.

However, just when it looked as though the sides would go into half-time level, Senegal were punished.

In the 43rd minute, a poor intervention from Kalidou Koulibaly allowed substitute Marcus Holmgren Pedersen to take advantage and finish past Mendy.

It was a damaging goal for Senegal, who had competed well but were undone by a lapse from one of their most experienced players.

Haaland takes control after the break

Norway doubled their lead three minutes after the restart.

Odegaard slipped a precise pass through the Senegal defence and Haaland, even while losing his balance, guided his finish into the net.

It was another reminder of the Manchester City striker's efficiency at international level.

Senegal responded in the 53rd minute when Sarr held off defenders and finished from the centre of the box to reduce the deficit.

For a brief period, the African champions had momentum and belief.

But Norway reacted quickly.

Five minutes later, Patrick Berg found Haaland in front of goal after Norway forced a turnover. The striker adjusted to a hip-high cross and diverted the ball home from close range to restore the two-goal lead.

It was Haaland's fourth goal in two World Cup matches and took him to 59 goals in 52 appearances for Norway.

He has also now scored in 12 consecutive competitive matches for his country, with 24 goals during that run.

Mendy injury adds to Senegal frustration

Senegal's night became even more difficult shortly after Norway's third goal when Mendy had to leave the pitch through injury.

Mory Diaw replaced him, adding another setback to an already tense evening for Thiaw's side.

Still, Senegal refused to surrender.

They pushed forward in the closing stages, with Sarr leading their fightback and giving African supporters hope of a late escape.

In the third minute of second-half stoppage time, Sarr struck again to make it 3-2 and set up a nervous finish for Norway.

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The Lions of Teranga pressed until the final whistle, but they could not find the equaliser that would have transformed their position in the group.

Senegal left needing a favourable final day

Norway's victory confirms their qualification for the round of 32 and keeps Haaland firmly in the Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Stale Solbakken's side will face France in Boston on Friday, with both teams level on six points. France lead the group on goal difference and need only a draw to finish first.

Senegal, meanwhile, face Iraq in Toronto knowing that victory may still not be enough.

After losing their opening match to France, this second defeat has left the Lions of Teranga relying on a favourable final-day scenario.

The Lions now need a win, goals and help from elsewhere to avoid a painful group-stage exit.