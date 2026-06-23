Nigeria: Troops Rescue 47 People From ISWAP Enclave in Borno - Military

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have rescued 47 persons, mostly women and children, from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclave in Kangarwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Military Information Officer of OPHK, Capt. Mohammed Goni, on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Goni said the victims were rescued following sustained offensive operations by troops against ISWAP strongholds in the Lake Chad region.

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He said the rescue was made possible through aggressive ground and air assaults that forced the terrorists to abandon their positions, creating an opportunity for the captives to escape from prolonged detention.

"The Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, recorded yet another significant humanitarian success with the rescue of over 47 persons, mostly women and children, who were held captive by ISWAP terrorists in Kangarwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

"The successful rescue operation was made possible through sustained aggressive pressure and relentless offensive operations conducted by OPHK troops against ISWAP enclaves in the Lake Chad region.

"The unrelenting ground and air offensives forced the terrorists to abandon their positions in confusion, enabling the victims to escape from prolonged captivity," he said.

The military spokesman added that the rescued persons are currently receiving medical attention at a secure location, while arrangements are being made to provide them with the necessary humanitarian assistance.

He said relevant agencies are collaborating with the military to facilitate the victims' rehabilitation and eventual reintegration into society.

Goni noted that the latest rescue underscored the commitment of Operation Hadin Kai to protecting civilians while sustaining efforts to degrade terrorist capabilities in the North-East.

He reaffirmed the Theatre Command's resolve to intensify offensive operations aimed at dismantling remaining ISWAP networks and restoring lasting peace and normalcy across the region.

The military has in recent months intensified operations across the Lake Chad Basin and the Sambisa forest axis, leading to the rescue of captives, recovery of weapons and the neutralisation of scores of insurgents.