Nigeria: Former Delta Governor Okowa Visits EFCC Office Amid Corruption Probe

The former governor is being investigated over the alleged diversion of funds accruing to Delta State from the 13 per cent derivation allocation from the Federation Account between 2015 and 2023, when he served as governor.

Former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was at the Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday as the anti-graft agency continues its investigation into the alleged diversion of derivation funds during his administration.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), sources stated that Mr Okowa was seen at the EFCC's Lagos Directorate 1 office on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The former governor is being investigated over the alleged diversion of funds accruing to Delta State from the 13 per cent derivation allocation from the Federation Account between 2015 and 2023, when he served as governor.

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Mr Okowa was previously arrested by the EFCC on 4 November 2024 and questioned at the commission's Port Harcourt Directorate over allegations bordering on the management of the derivation funds received by the oil-producing state during his eight-year tenure.

At the time, the anti-graft agency was reported to be investigating allegations that part of the funds was diverted into private investments and the acquisition of assets in different parts of the country.

Sources within the commission said the former governor's latest visit was linked to efforts to secure the release of his international passport to enable him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the commission approved the request.

The investigation has remained one of the EFCC's most closely watched corruption cases involving a former governor. Although no charges have been filed against Mr Okowa, the probe has continued since it became public in late 2024.

Mr Okowa, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 general election alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate, has previously denied wrongdoing and maintained that he would cooperate with investigators.

In April 2025, he defected from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other political leaders in the state. The move triggered public debate over whether the EFCC investigation would continue, but the commission has maintained that its probe remains active.

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Last month, Mr Okowa, a former senator, secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for Delta North ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Efforts to obtain the EFCC's official reaction were unsuccessful. The commission's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, did not respond to calls seeking comment as of the time of filing this report.

The EFCC has yet to publicly disclose the outcome of Monday's meeting or whether a decision has been taken on Mr Okowa's request for the release of his travel documents.