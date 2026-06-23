Nigeria: Presidency Dismisses Obi's Call for Tinubu's Resignation

"Obi should wait until the presidential election to know what the people think of Tinubu's government."

The Presidency has dismissed Peter Obi's call for President Bola Tinubu's resignation, describing it as misplaced and based on what it called a selective interpretation of developments in Nigeria since 2023.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, who said Mr Obi's position failed to reflect the country's constitutional and political realities.

Mr Onanuga said Nigeria operated a presidential system of government, unlike the parliamentary system in the United Kingdom, making calls for resignation outside constitutional processes inappropriate.

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He said that Mr Tinubu was elected for a fixed four-year term and should be assessed by voters during the next presidential election rather than through social media campaigns.

According to him, recent electoral victories recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti and senatorial elections in Nasarawa, Enugu, Ondo and Rivers states indicate continued public support.

"Obi should wait until the presidential election to know what the people think of Tinubu's government. Moving to use X to harangue the President out of office is off the mark and anti-democratic," he said.

On security, Mr Onanuga said Mr Tinubu inherited longstanding challenges but had recorded measurable progress through intensified military operations and increased investments in national security infrastructure.

He said hundreds of kidnapped victims had been rescued, while more than 15,000 terrorists had been neutralised through sustained operations conducted across various parts of the country.

According to him, the administration has expanded security investments through the deployment of advanced technologies, drones and the appointment of a Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

"It is laughable that Obi, who, as governor, was a colossal failure, unable to secure lives and property in his small state of Anambra, is now calling for President Tinubu's resignation over security breaches in some parts of the country," he said.

On the economy, Mr Onanuga said Mr Obi's description of Nigeria as being in its worst condition ignored available economic indicators and international recognition of ongoing reforms.

He recalled that Mr Tinubu inherited what he described as a "dead horse economy" and introduced reforms that previous administrations had reportedly avoided implementing for years.

According to him, Nigeria has recorded positive Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth every quarter since 2023, while trade surpluses and foreign reserves have continued to improve.

He said oil production had risen from less than one million barrels per day to about 1.8 million barrels daily, while federation revenue was projected to exceed N30 trillion in 2026.

Mr Onanuga added that N15.7 trillion had already been generated by May 2026, more than double the total revenue recorded in 2022, boosting development efforts by sub-national governments.

He said the stock market had witnessed significant growth, with the All-Share Index rising from about 50,000 points to more than 250,000 points over the period.

According to him, the naira exchange rate has stabilised, while foreign direct and portfolio investments have reached record levels, particularly within the oil and gas sector.

The presidential aide also highlighted infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, as evidence of the administration's development agenda.

He said Mr Tinubu had also promoted the adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) and facilitated interest-free education loans for nearly two million Nigerian students.

On industrial harmony, Mr Onanuga said tertiary institutions had recorded no major disruptions from unions such as ASUU and NASU in the last three years.

Addressing electricity supply, he said critics had consistently misrepresented Mr Tinubu's campaign remarks, noting that the president signed the Electricity Act to decentralise the power sector.

He added that the administration had rolled out millions of prepaid meters, expanded off-grid solar projects and was addressing transmission and pricing challenges to attract investment.

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While acknowledging the high cost of living, Mr Onanuga attributed part of the economic pressure to global developments, including tensions in the Middle East and supply chain disruptions.

He described Mr Obi's resignation call as a political distraction, insisting that Tinubu remained focused on reforms, economic stability, improved security and long-term national development.

"True leadership means staying the course, learning, adapting and delivering results.

"President Tinubu has shown he is up to the task, and Nigeria is on the path to progress," he said.

Onanuga added that Obi's comments reflected what he described as a self-created narrative disconnected from realities on the ground, maintaining that the administration remained committed to delivering its mandate.

(NAN)