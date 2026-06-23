Nigeria: Troops Repel Attack, Rescue Abductees in Sokoto, Katsina

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have repelled a terrorist attack, rescued abducted civilians and recovered weapons

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have repelled a terrorist attack, rescued abducted civilians and recovered weapons during separate operations in Sokoto and Katsina states, the military said on Monday.

The operations, carried out in Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto and Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina, come amid intensified military efforts to contain persistent attacks, kidnappings and cattle rustling across the North-west.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Aliyu Danja, a lieutenant colonel, said troops foiled an attempt by armed terrorists to infiltrate Tureta town after acting on intelligence reports.

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According to him, the troops engaged the attackers, forcing them to abandon the mission and flee.

"The vigilant troops engaged the criminals, forcing them to abandon their sinister mission and flee," Mr Danja said.

The military spokesperson said aerial surveillance later tracked the fleeing suspects to Sulubawa Gidan Kare village, where they were allegedly moving with abducted civilians and rustled livestock.

He said troops immediately launched a pursuit operation and encountered an ambush mounted by the retreating gunmen.

"Acting promptly, the troops launched a hot pursuit. Despite encountering a hastily mounted ambush by the retreating terrorists, the troops displayed exceptional courage and superior firepower, fighting through the ambush and compelling the criminals to scatter," he said.

According to the military, the operation resulted in the rescue of abducted victims, recovery of rustled cattle and seizure of two motorcycles allegedly used by the attackers.

Raid on Katsina enclave

In a separate operation conducted in the early hours of Sunday, troops raided a suspected terrorist enclave in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The military said the intelligence-led operation overwhelmed the occupants of the camp, leading to a gun battle.

"The surprise assault completely overwhelmed the terrorists. During the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were neutralised, while several others fled the scene with varying degrees of gunshot wounds," Mr Danja said.

Troops reportedly recovered a PKT assault rifle, an AK-47 rifle with ammunition, three motorcycles, communication devices and rustled livestock.

The military also described the recovered items as materials allegedly used to support criminal operations in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the military's account.

Why the operations matter

The latest operations come at a time of heightened security concerns across Sokoto and Katsina states.

In eastern Sokoto, communities in Sabon Birni, Isa, Goronyo, and neighbouring local government areas have witnessed repeated attacks by armed groups in recent months.

Security concerns have also intensified following reports of renewed movements by fighters linked to notorious bandit leader Bello Turji and warnings of possible attacks in parts of the Sokoto-Zamfara border corridor.

In Katsina, the military has recently stepped up operations in Matazu and surrounding communities following a series of attacks and the abduction of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who later died in captivity.

The Nigerian military earlier launched Operation CLEAN SWEEP III in parts of Matazu and neighbouring areas as part of efforts to dismantle bandit enclaves and restore security.

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Military vows sustained pressure

Mr Danja said the latest operations demonstrated the military's determination to sustain pressure on armed groups operating in the region.

"These recent victories underscore the unwavering determination, professionalism and resilience of the troops of JTF North-West Operation FANSAN YAMMA in taking the fight directly to the enclaves of terrorist and criminal elements," he said.

"We assure the public that aggressive operations will be sustained to dismantle all terrorist networks, deny them freedom of action and restore lasting peace and security across the North-West region."

Despite repeated military offensives, attacks, kidnappings, and cattle rustling remain major security challenges across parts of Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and neighbouring states, prompting renewed calls for stronger intelligence gathering and protection of vulnerable rural communities.