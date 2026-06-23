Nigeria: Mudslide Cuts Off Access to Obudu Ranch Resort

A section of the road leading to the Obudu Ranch Resort in northern Cross River State has been cut off following a mudslide triggered by torrential rainfall in the area.

The collapse occurred when part of a hillside gave way and crashed onto the road connecting the resort base to the mountaintop facility, disrupting movement between both locations.

A source in the area told Vanguard that the mudslide deposited large rocks, trees and mud across the road, making it impassable for vehicles traveling to and from the resort.

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A resident, who identified himself as Bright, said villagers had been working to clear debris from the affected section but lacked the equipment needed to remove the larger rocks.

"Villagers have been trying to clear the trees and mud from the road, but some of the rocks require construction equipment to remove them and reopen access to the resort," he said.

According to him, motorcycles and footpaths are currently the only means of transportation through the affected area, creating difficulties for visitors and residents.

"Okada is the only means of transportation to the mudslide point, which is about five kilometres from the top of the ranch. People have to cross the affected section on foot before taking another motorcycle down to the mountain base," he explained.

A source at the Cross River State Ministry of Works said efforts were underway to deploy equipment to the site and restore access.

"The road caved in on Monday, and I can assure you that by today (Tuesday), equipment will be moved to the area to begin repair work," the source said.

The Obudu Ranch Resort is one of Nigeria's leading tourist destinations and attracts visitors from across the country and beyond. Authorities are expected to commence emergency repairs to reopen the route as quickly as possible.