Nigeria: Terrorism Financing, Arms Supply Major Security Challenge - Anthony Sani

Former Secretary-General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, has identified the sources of funding and weapons for terrorist groups as one of the most critical challenges confronting Nigeria's efforts to tackle insecurity.

Speaking on the increasing sophistication of terrorist operations, Sani said the persistent question of how insurgents acquire arms and financial resources continues to worry security experts and governments worldwide. He recalled that the international community spent years investigating the extensive funding networks that enabled the Islamic State (ISIS) to sustain its activities across the Middle East.

According to him, Nigeria is facing a similar dilemma, with terrorist groups operating in the country continuing to display access to sophisticated weaponry and significant financial resources. He cited concerns previously raised by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, over the ability of insurgent groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP to obtain arms and foreign currencies, including funds reportedly held in dollars.

Sani said the Defence Chief's remarks highlight the magnitude of the threat facing the country and raise questions about possible international networks supporting terrorist activities. He stressed the need for sustained vigilance and coordinated efforts by security agencies to identify and dismantle channels through which terrorists receive funding and logistical support.

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He urged security personnel to intensify surveillance and tighten checks along Nigeria's borders to stem the influx of illegal arms and ammunition. According to him, porous borders have long contributed to the movement of weapons and criminal elements across the region.

The former ACF spokesman also called on financial regulators and security agencies to strengthen oversight of banking transactions and other financial activities that could be linked to money laundering and terrorism financing.

He emphasized that disrupting the financial lifelines of terrorist organisations is essential to weakening their operational capacity.

Sani, however, cautioned that defeating terrorism is a complex undertaking that requires patience, commitment and sustained investment in intelligence gathering and security operations.

He maintained that the fight against terrorism is a collective national responsibility requiring the combined efforts of government, security agencies and citizens to achieve lasting success.