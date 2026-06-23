Nigeria: Honour Terms of Your Visa, U.S. Mission Warns Nigerians

United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded Nigerian travellers to strictly comply with US immigration laws, saying adherence to visa terms was key to protecting future travel and study opportunities.

The reminder, shared under the hashtags #VisaWiseTravelSmart, comes amid ongoing efforts by the US to curb visa overstays and maintain the integrity of its immigration system.

In a message posted on its official X handle yesterday, the mission stressed that following the rules was not only the right thing to do, but also a safeguard for individual travel prospects.

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"Staying compliant with U.S. immigration laws isn't just the right thing to do; it protects your future and keeps opportunities open for Nigerian travelers," the post read.

The embassy advised Nigerians travelling for study, work or visits to always honour the conditions attached to their visas.

It urged applicants to stay only for the period authorised, keep their documents updated and avoid actions that could jeopardise their eligibility for future entry into the United States.

"Whether you're studying, working, or visiting the United States, always honour the terms of your visa. Follow the rules. Stay only for as long as you are authorized. Keep your documents updated. Make choices that safeguard your dreams," the mission said.

It added that respecting the immigration process benefits both travelers and the US-Nigeria relationship, noting that "when you respect the process, everyone wins."

The US Mission has repeatedly emphasised that visa compliance strengthened the credibility of Nigerian applicants and helped preserve access for legitimate students, workers and visitors seeking to travel to the United States.

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S has introduced a series of measures in the last couple of months to reduce visa overstays by Nigerian nationals, citing security concerns and high non-compliance rates.

In January 2026, Washington partially suspended the issuance of B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M, J student and exchange visas, and immigrant visas for Nigerians outside the US who do not already hold valid visas. The move followed data showing a 5.56 percent overstay rate for visitor visas and 11.90 percent for student and exchange visas.

Earlier, in 2025, the U.S reduced the validity of most non-immigrant visas for Nigerians to three months with single entry, linking the decision to overstays, reciprocity issues and documentation gaps.

Beyond visa restrictions, the US has stepped up screening and enforcement. Applicants now face rigorous vetting, including mandatory disclosure of social media usernames, while those found guilty of fraud risk criminal charges and a lifetime ban.

The US Mission in Nigeria noted that these actions are designed to protect the integrity of the visa system and preserve access for legitimate travelers.

Passport: UK-based Nigerians hail FG on renewals as awaiting time's cut from months to days

Nigerians living in

the United Kingdom have praised the federal government over reforms in the country's passport application process, saying the introduction of the contactless renewal system has dramatically cut waiting times from several months to as few as five days.

Speaking from different cities across the UK, diaspora Nigerians described the new system as a significant departure from what they called years of frustrating delays, long-distance travel, and bureaucratic bottlenecks that once defined the passport renewal experience abroad.

Timileyin Gbenga, a Nigerian community figure based in Birmingham, said he experienced both systems firsthand, adding that the contrast was stark.

He said: "I was applying for my passport through the normal process, from the application time when I applied online to the time I got my passport, it took me more than six months. I had to travel from Birmingham to the Nigerian High Commission in London for biometrics.

"But when I used the contactless process for a family member, it took less than two weeks from the day we applied to the day the passport was delivered."

Gbenga attributed the transformation to the leadership of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

"That is the change we are all looking for. That is the change we all desire as Nigerians. We need to appreciate the initiative, we need to appreciate changes,"he said.

Similarly, Gbenga Ogunderu, a Coventry-based Nigerian, described the experience as emblematic of a broader digital shift.

"Back then, a couple of years before this government, we were experiencing a very funny process -- analog, backwardness. But now we are experiencing something very remarkable. You can be in the comfort of your home and make applications and get it at your doorstep without stress. 'Within just two weeks, I had my passport. That is what technology does. That is what innovation does," he said.

Ogunderu called the development a sign that Nigeria was beginning to compete with more technologically advanced nations.

Dr. Adekunle Shonola, a senior lecturer in artificial intelligence and data analytics at Coventry University, who doubles as the president of Nigerians living in the city of Coventry, said the change represented a measurable leap in efficiency.

"I could remember in those days, we used to travel all the way from Coventry to London, just to capture biometrics, then go back again, just to get a passport. It takes roughly more than six months. But nowadays, I've seen members of our community get their passports within one week," the senior lecturer said.

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Dr. Shonola, who holds dual Nigerian and British citizenship, noted that the ease with which he once obtained his British passport digitally was now mirrored in the Nigerian system.

"The Nigerian government, in terms of obtaining passports, has been able to level up with the UK and the Western world in that regard. This is a very welcome development, " he said.

Engineer Rufus Idowu, an automation engineer with Royal Mail and a management staff member of the Nigerian community in Coventry, said some members had received their passports in as little as five days.

"We've had some of our members that collected their passports within five days. They processed everything in their room and it came through to them. The Interior Ministry under the leadership of Dr. Tunji-Ojo is doing very well, " he said.

Ahmed Oyelade, also based in Coventry, said reports from siblings, colleagues and friends confirmed a broad improvement in the experience.

"What they have been saying is there is a large improvement in the system. Now they can stay in their various homes to make an application for their renewal and under two to three weeks they will get their passport renewed without going through the previous stress,"he said.