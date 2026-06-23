Nigeria: Troops Crush Terrorists in Sokoto, Katsina, Rescue Abductees, Recover Arms

Troops of "Operation FANSAN YAMMA" have dealt a major blow to terrorist groups operating in the North-West.

They neutralised armed criminals, rescued abductees, and recovered weapons, motorcycles, and rustled livestock during coordinated operations in Sokoto and Katsina States.

The latest successes, recorded by troops of Sector 2 "Operation FANSAN YAMMA", underscored the military's sustained offensive against terrorism and banditry in the region.

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According to a statement issued by the media information officer of the Joint Task Force (North West), Lt-Col. Aliyu Danja, the first operation took place on June 21, 2026, when terrorists attempted to infiltrate Tureta town in Sokoto State.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops swiftly mobilised and engaged the attackers, forcing them to abandon their mission and flee from the area.

The military said aerial surveillance assets subsequently tracked the fleeing terrorists to Sulubawa Gidan Kare village, where they were spotted moving with abducted civilians and rustled livestock.

In a determined pursuit, troops moved in to intercept the criminals. Although the terrorists mounted an ambush in an attempt to halt the advancing forces, the soldiers fought through the resistance with superior firepower and tactical precision.

The operation resulted in the successful rescue of all abductees, recovery of rustled cattle, and seizure of two motorcycles used by the terrorists during their operations.

In a separate but related operation conducted in the early hours of June 22, troops launched an intelligence-led dawn raid on a suspected terrorist enclave in Matazu local government area of Katsina State.

The surprise assault reportedly caught the terrorists off guard, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Military authorities disclosed that two terrorists were neutralised, while several others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

A subsequent search of the hideout led to the recovery of a PKT assault rifle, an AK-47 rifle with ammunition, three motorcycles, mobile communication devices, rustled livestock, and other items believed to have been used in supporting the group's criminal activities.

Security analysts described the operations as another major setback for terrorist networks operating across the North-West, where troops have intensified offensive actions against bandits and kidnappers in recent months.

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Reaffirming the military's commitment, Lieutenant Colonel Danja said Operation FANSAN YAMMA would continue to take the battle to terrorist strongholds until criminal networks are dismantled and peace restored across the region.

"The recent successes demonstrate the determination, professionalism, and resilience of our troops. Aggressive operations will be sustained to deny terrorists freedom of action and ensure lasting security for communities across the North-West," he stated.

The latest victories are expected to boost public confidence in ongoing military efforts to combat insecurity and protect lives and property in the region.