Liberia Signs MOU for 50mw Solar Plant, Battery Storage Project

MONROVIA — The Government of Liberia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mali-based AfriLight Energy to develop a 50-megawatt solar power plant and battery energy storage system as part of efforts to expand electricity access and strengthen the country's renewable energy sector.

The agreement was signed by Mines and Energy Minister R. Matenokay Tingban on behalf of the Liberian government and AfriLight Energy Chief Executive Officer Ousman Coulibaly for the company.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the MOU marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at improving Liberia's energy infrastructure and accelerating the country's transition to clean energy.

The proposed project will combine a 50MW solar power facility with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling excess electricity generated during daylight hours to be stored and supplied to the national grid when solar production is low or during nighttime.

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Officials say the project is expected to improve grid stability, reduce power outages and increase the reliability of electricity supply across the country.

The initiative will be implemented through the Ministry's Department of Energy under the supervision of Deputy Minister for Energy Charles Umehai as part of the government's broader strategy to expand electricity access, promote sustainable development and attract private investment into the energy sector.

The ministry said increased access to reliable electricity is expected to support industrial growth, lower operating costs for businesses that rely on diesel generators, and improve productivity in sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and education.

The project is also expected to create employment opportunities during both the construction and operational phases. According to the ministry, Liberian engineers, technicians, construction workers and other skilled and semi-skilled workers are expected to benefit, while the project will also facilitate technology transfer and capacity building in renewable energy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Tingban said the agreement reflects the government's commitment to pursuing innovative energy solutions that support Liberia's development agenda and global climate goals.

Officials also said the proposed solar and battery storage project is expected to boost investor confidence by demonstrating Liberia's commitment to modern energy infrastructure and public-private partnerships.

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The signing comes as the Boakai administration continues efforts to expand electricity access and reduce the country's dependence on imported fuel and diesel-powered electricity generation.