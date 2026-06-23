Liberia: Bong Court Sentences Man to 30 Years for Acid Murder

GBARMUE — The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Bong County has sentenced 30-year-old Peter Kollie, alias "Contee," to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the murder of Rufus Collie in Gbarmue Town.

The sentence was handed down on June 5 by Resident Circuit Judge Joe S. Barkon, bringing to a close a case that shocked community residents.

According to court records, the incident occurred on December 24, 2023, following a dispute between Kollie and the victim over an alleged debt and threats.

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Prosecutors said the confrontation escalated into violence, during which Kollie allegedly assaulted Rufus Collie and poured sulfuric acid on him, inflicting severe burns over much of his body.

Eyewitnesses, including Derry Mohn and Peter Flomo, told investigators that the victim sustained critical injuries from the acid attack. He was initially taken to Phebe Hospital before being transferred to Ganta Methodist Hospital, where he died on December 26, 2023, at about 10:30 a.m.

A coroner's jury later determined that the victim died from complications resulting from the sulfuric acid burns.

Based on the medical report, witness statements, police investigation and other evidence, a Bong County Grand Jury indicted Kollie on a charge of murder.

During the proceedings, prosecutors presented testimony from law enforcement officers, eyewitnesses and members of the coroner's jury. The prosecution also introduced the police charge sheet, written statements, the defendant's confession and the coroner's report as evidence.

The court noted that murder is classified as a first-degree felony and capital offense under Section 14.1 of Liberia's Penal Law, which defines the offense as intentionally or knowingly causing the death of another person.

Kollie pleaded guilty to the charge and expressed remorse for his actions before sentencing.

Judge Barkon ordered that Kollie serve his 30-year sentence at the Gbarnga Central Prison Compound.

The court further ordered that six months before the completion of his sentence, Kollie be transferred to the Division of Probation Services for counseling and rehabilitation.

The ruling brings to an end a case that drew widespread attention and deeply unsettled residents of Gbarmue Town and surrounding communities.