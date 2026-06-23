Liberia: Gbarnga Prison Superintendent Links Rising Crime to Decline in Agriculture

GBARNGA — Gbarnga Central Prison Superintendent Gbolomen K. Siakor has attributed the country's rising crime rate to the decline in agricultural activity, urging Liberians to return to farming to reduce poverty and prevent crime.

Siakor made the remarks on June 19 during the closing ceremony of a five-day community empowerment workshop for families of incarcerated persons in Gbarnga.

She said the abandonment of agriculture has contributed to growing economic hardship in many communities, leaving some people vulnerable to criminal activities.

According to Siakor, agriculture remains one of the country's most dependable sources of livelihood and has the potential to address some of the underlying causes of crime by creating jobs and improving household incomes.

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"What is increasing the prison population is that we are forgetting about agriculture," she said. "When people move away from farming and other productive activities, they struggle to support their families, and some may turn to crime as a means of survival."

She called for greater investment in farming and food production, saying increased agricultural productivity would create employment opportunities, strengthen family incomes and reduce the economic pressures that often contribute to criminal behavior.

Siakor also noted that financially stable families are better able to care for their children, support their communities and contribute to national development.

She warned that crime could continue to rise if economic opportunities remain limited and citizens fail to embrace productive sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture.

The prison superintendent commended organizations supporting families affected by incarceration, describing their interventions as critical to promoting self-reliance and economic empowerment.

"It is encouraging to see programs that help families generate income while their breadwinners are incarcerated," she said. "These initiatives can make a meaningful difference in the lives of affected families."

The workshop was organized by Prison Fellowship Liberia with support from the Hope Bearer Foundation and Thrive for Good.

Speaking at the event, Prison Fellowship Liberia Executive Director Francis S. Kollie said the initiative was designed to equip participants with practical agricultural and livelihood skills to improve food security and economic independence among families affected by incarceration.

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Kollie said the program aims to help vulnerable households develop sustainable sources of income, reduce dependence on external assistance and contribute to safer and more resilient communities.

His remarks come amid ongoing national discussions on unemployment, food security, youth empowerment and the role of agriculture in promoting economic growth and social stability in Liberia.