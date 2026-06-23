Liberia: Parties Back 2 Percent Election Threshold

MONROVIA — Four of Liberia's major political parties on Monday endorsed retaining the controversial two percent threshold in the country's election law, while the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) rejected the proposal, arguing that it infringes on constitutional rights.

The positions were presented during a public hearing organized by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions on proposed amendments to the New Elections Law, including the retention of the two percent threshold for political parties.

Representatives of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), Unity Party (UP), Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and Alternative National Congress (ANC) attended the hearing, where they expressed support for maintaining the threshold while raising concerns over other provisions in the proposed legislation.

The NPP delegation was led by Standard Bearer Jewel Howard-Taylor and National Chairman Atty. George Mulbah, while the Unity Party was represented by Chairman Luther Tarpeh.

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The ANC delegation included National Chairperson Cllr. Lafayette E.O. Gould and Cllr. Moriah D. Yeakula, while the CDC was represented by former Montserrado County District 8 Representative Moses Acarous Gray and other party officials.

Presenting the NPP's position, Howard-Taylor said the party supports retaining the two percent threshold, arguing that it promotes serious political participation and strengthens Liberia's democratic process.

Under the current law, a registered political party must obtain at least two percent of the total valid votes cast in a presidential election or win at least one seat in the Legislature to maintain its registration.

Howard-Taylor said the provision discourages the proliferation of inactive political parties and promotes electoral integrity.

"We support the retention of the two percent rule because it requires that a registered political party must obtain at least two percent of the total valid votes cast in the presidential election or win at least one legislative seat," she said. "This will strengthen our democracy."

The CDC, ANC and the ruling Unity Party also expressed support for retaining the threshold but proposed changes to other sections of the draft legislation, including provisions relating to the publication of the voters' roll and polling hours.

However, Press Union of Liberia President Julius Kanubah opposed the two percent requirement, describing it as unconstitutional and a violation of citizens' rights to freely participate in the democratic process.

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Kanubah also urged lawmakers to carefully review other provisions of the proposed legislation, warning that several amendments could have far-reaching implications for the country's electoral process.

The Senate Committee is expected to continue consultations with stakeholders before making recommendations on the proposed amendments to the New Elections Law.