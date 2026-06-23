Nigeria: Eight Dead, Five Rescued in Farmers-Herders Clash in Kebbi

The Kebbi Police Command has confirmed the death of eight persons in a violent clash between farmers and herders in Gulma Town, Argungu Local Government Area of the state.

The command's spokesman, SP Bashir Usman, disclosed this in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

According to him, the victims comprised one farmer and seven herders, while five persons, including a woman, were rescued by security operatives during the unrest.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Usman said the incident occurred at about 3:00 p.m. on Monday when a herder, identified as Yaron Buba-Dogo, allegedly allowed his cattle to stray into the farmland of one Alhaji Aminu Ala, destroying crops.

He explained that a confrontation ensued between the two men, during which the farmer was allegedly stabbed in the neck and died on the spot.

"The development triggered outrage among some residents, who mobilised and attacked the herder, killing him and setting his body ablaze.

"The mob thereafter launched further attacks on members of the affected community.

"In spite of efforts by security personnel to restore order, four additional persons were killed and their bodies burnt beyond recognition.

"Two more corpses were later recovered from a farmland on the outskirts of Gulma Town," he said.

The police spokesman added that operatives successfully rescued five persons trapped during the violence and evacuated them to the Argungu Divisional Police Headquarters for protection.

He said a joint security team comprising the police and other security agencies had since been deployed to the area to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

According to him, the state government has also imposed a curfew on the affected community as part of measures to restore peace and prevent a recurrence of the violence.

Usman said normalcy was gradually returning to the area, with security personnel maintaining intensive patrols and surveillance operations.

He further disclosed that investigations had commenced to identify and apprehend those responsible for the killings and destruction.

The image maker quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Hadejia, urging residents to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding and assuring that all those found culpable would be brought to justice.

He reiterated the command's commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state and appealed to members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information capable of preventing further violence. (NAN)