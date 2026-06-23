Africa: Open Skies Must Become Africa's Next Economic Reform

For a continent that speaks passionately about integration, Africa remains remarkably difficult to navigate by air.

More than 20 years after African countries committed themselves to liberalising air transport through the Yamoussoukro Decision, travelling between African cities is still unnecessarily expensive, inconvenient, and time-consuming.

In many cases, it is easier to fly through Europe or the Middle East than directly between neighbouring African countries.

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This reality is more than an inconvenience for travellers. It is a major obstacle to trade, tourism, investment, and economic integration.

The recent African Air Transport Convention and Expo in Lomé, Togo, once again highlighted a truth that policymakers can no longer ignore: Africa cannot fully realise the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) while its skies remain fragmented by protectionist policies and regulatory barriers.

The economic benefits of liberalisation are well established. The International Air Transport Association estimates that opening air transport markets among just 12 African countries could create 155,000 jobs and add $1.3 billion to annual GDP.

Expanded connectivity would facilitate business travel, strengthen regional supply chains, boost tourism revenues, and make African economies more competitive.

Yet despite the launch of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) in 2018 and the signing up of 38 countries, implementation remains painfully slow. The problem is not a lack of agreements. It is a lack of political courage.

Many governments continue to shield national airlines from competition, even when those carriers survive on state support and struggle to serve regional markets efficiently.

While such protection may appear patriotic, it ultimately punishes consumers with higher fares and fewer travel options.

Africa can learn valuable lessons from other regions. Europe's aviation liberalisation transformed air travel across the continent. Open-skies policies allowed carriers to compete freely, leading to the rise of low-cost airlines such as Ryanair and EasyJet.

Millions of people who previously could not afford air travel suddenly gained access to it. Tourism flourished, businesses expanded and regional integration deepened.

Morocco offers a particularly relevant African example. Its open-skies agreement with Europe significantly increased passenger traffic and expanded route networks, demonstrating how liberalisation can stimulate economic activity rather than undermine it.

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The path forward need not involve all 54 African countries moving at the same pace. Regional blocs such as the East African Community, ECOWAS and SADC can lead by fully liberalising air services within their respective regions before building towards continent-wide integration.

Governments must also complement aviation reforms with visa liberalisation and reduced taxes on air travel. People and goods cannot move freely if bureaucratic obstacles remain firmly in place.

Africa's leaders often speak of a connected continent. Open skies offer a practical way to achieve it. The declarations have been made. The agreements have been signed. What Africa needs now is implementation.

The continent's economic future should not remain grounded by outdated restrictions.