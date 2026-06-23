Africa: What Will It Take for Africa to Achieve Open Skies?

More than two decades after African countries agreed to liberalise air travel, the continent's skies remain among the least connected in the world.

Despite repeated commitments to create a single aviation market, passengers still face expensive airfares, limited direct flights and long travel routes that often require connecting through destinations outside Africa.

The vision dates back to 1999, when African states adopted the Yamoussoukro Decision, an agreement aimed at opening air routes, increasing competition and lowering ticket prices. Although it became legally binding in 2002, implementation has been slow and uneven.

To accelerate progress, the African Union launched the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) in 2018 under Agenda 2063. While more countries have since signed on and some new intra-African routes have emerged, experts say the continent remains far from achieving a truly liberalised aviation market.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Also read: Kagame urges greater air connectivity to unlock Africa's economic potential

The issue was high on the agenda at the African Air Transport Convention and Expo 2026 in Lome, Togo, where policymakers, regulators and industry leaders agreed that Africa cannot unlock its economic potential while its aviation sector remains fragmented by national restrictions, high operating costs and inconsistent regulations.

At the meeting, African ministers adopted the Lomé Declaration and Implementation Matrix, reaffirming their commitment to implementing both the Yamoussoukro Decision and SAATM to promote affordable, connected and sustainable air transport across the continent.

They also launched the AFCAC Solidarity Commitment 2026-2028, an initiative designed to mobilise financial resources, technical assistance and capacity building to speed up SAATM implementation.

The economic case for liberalisation is compelling. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), opening air transport markets among just 12 key African countries could create an estimated 155,000 new jobs and generate $1.3 billion in annual GDP.

Yet experts say political will, not aviation itself, remains the biggest hurdle.

Derek Nseko, an aviation expert, said governments continue to prioritise protecting national airlines over opening markets to greater competition.

"There are fears about competition, especially in countries that have national airlines. Many governments are reluctant to open their markets because their airlines are heavily supported by the state and are not always commercially viable," he said.

He said bureaucracy and limited political coordination have significantly slowed implementation of SAATM.

Nseko noted that successful liberalisation depends on countries granting fifth freedom traffic rights, which allow airlines to carry passengers between two foreign countries as part of a flight originating from or ending in their home country.

Also read: Aviation: African ministers urge adoption of single air transport market

As an example, he pointed to Morocco, which signed an open-skies agreement with Europe.

"Low-cost airlines such as Ryanair and EasyJet operate multiple routes there, making air travel more accessible and affordable."

Rather than attempting to integrate all 54 African countries simultaneously, Nseko believes regional economic blocs should lead the process.

"We need a paradigm shift. Regional blocs such as the East African Community and SADC already have strong economic and political cooperation. They should first establish liberalised air transport services within their own regions. Once that is achieved, the regional blocs can work towards integrating Africa's aviation market as a whole."

Maureen Kahonge, Director of Commercial and Communications at the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), acknowledged that implementation has been slower than expected.

However, she noted that progress has been made, with the share of intra-African routes operating under fifth freedom traffic rights rising from 14.5 per cent in 2018 to 23 per cent in 2026, while 38 African states have now signed up to SAATM.

"There is progress, but one of the biggest concerns from our airlines is that even some countries that have signed SAATM are still denying airlines the traffic rights needed to operate," she said.

"Our advocacy is focused on encouraging those countries to remove those barriers and fully implement their commitments," she added.

Kahonge noted that the establishment of the Dispute Settlement Mechanism (DSM) in June 2025 is a breakthrough, describing it as the legal framework needed to resolve disputes and strengthen implementation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Rwanda Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We hope that now that the dispute settlement mechanism is in place, we will begin to see faster progress," she said.

Still, she stressed that declarations alone will not transform African aviation. "There was a lot of commitment from governments, but now we need to move beyond rhetoric to action."

"We want governments to stop treating aviation as a luxury or simply a source of revenue. It is an enabler of economic development. Reducing taxes and charges will make air travel more affordable and help airlines sustain new routes."

She also urged governments that have already signed SAATM to fully honour their commitments by granting airlines the promised traffic rights and making it easier for Africans to travel across the continent.

"The countries making travel visa-free for Africans are taking a step in the right direction. Free movement of people is essential because visa restrictions remain one of the biggest deterrents to intra-African travel," she said.

Kahonge added that expanding trade among African countries would naturally increase demand for air transport and reinforce the objectives of both SAATM and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).