Nigeria: Abua, Etoro Emerge Champions of CBN Senior Tennis Championship

Nigeria's No.1 and tournament's top seed, Abua Cannice beat defending champion, Michael Akpan Emmanuel, 2-0, ( 6-1, 6-2) to emerge the new champion of the Men's Single's of the 47th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship which ended at the weekend in Abuja.

In the Women's Single's, a new winner also emerged with 18 year-old player, Etoro Bassey, defeating Ogunjobi Success 2-1 ( 3-6, 6-0, 6-2) to lift the trophy.

New champions also emerged in the men and women's doubles events where Abua Cannice paired Mohammed Musa to defeat the duo of Michael Akpan Emmanuel and Sylvanus Ajano while the pair of Mohammed Khadijat and Ogunjobi Success, combined beautifully to beat the duo of Etoro Bassey and James Favour 6-2, 6-7(2), 10-6 to pick the ladies doubles trophy.

Addressing guests at the final, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, ably represented by Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, Acting Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Department, CBN, commended the players, officials, stakeholders and spectators for their commitment and contributions towards the overall success of programme.

Cardoso promised that the CBN is committed to the overall development of Nigerian youths and as such, the apex bank will continue to sponsor the championship in the overall interest of the nation.