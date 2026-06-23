Nigeria: Abua, Etoro Emerge Champions of CBN Senior Tennis Championship

22 June 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's No.1 and tournament's top seed, Abua Cannice beat defending champion, Michael Akpan Emmanuel, 2-0, ( 6-1, 6-2) to emerge the new champion of the Men's Single's of the 47th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship which ended at the weekend in Abuja.

In the Women's Single's, a new winner also emerged with 18 year-old player, Etoro Bassey, defeating Ogunjobi Success 2-1 ( 3-6, 6-0, 6-2) to lift the trophy.

New champions also emerged in the men and women's doubles events where Abua Cannice paired Mohammed Musa to defeat the duo of Michael Akpan Emmanuel and Sylvanus Ajano while the pair of Mohammed Khadijat and Ogunjobi Success, combined beautifully to beat the duo of Etoro Bassey and James Favour 6-2, 6-7(2), 10-6 to pick the ladies doubles trophy.

Addressing guests at the final, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, ably represented by Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, Acting Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Department, CBN, commended the players, officials, stakeholders and spectators for their commitment and contributions towards the overall success of programme.

Cardoso promised that the CBN is committed to the overall development of Nigerian youths and as such, the apex bank will continue to sponsor the championship in the overall interest of the nation.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.