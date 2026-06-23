Nigeria Records Rise in Gas Output

Nigeria's gross gas production has risen to 7.63 billion standard cubic feet per day from about 6.83 billion standard cubic feet per day in 2023, the presidency has said.

Mrs Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Oil and Gas, disclosed this at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce Energy Day 2026.

A text of her presentation at the event, held recently in Lagos, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Verheijen also disclosed that the nation's proven reserves now stand at over 215 trillion cubic feet of gas.

She said the monumental increase was achieved through targeted presidential directives which improved the environment for deep-water, non-associated gas and midstream infrastructure.

The Special Adviser disclosed that over four billion dollars in international oil company divestments were refocused on deep-water and integrated gas.

She said the feat was achieved also because President Bola Tinubu's administration successfully addressed the challenge of the cost of doing business.

According to her, contracting that once took thirty-six months currently takes around fourteen while the government is driving toward a target of six.

"The market responded. Nigeria's share of African upstream final investment decisions rose from about four per cent in the year 2023 to roughly forty per cent across 2024 and 2025.

"With the development, about 10 billion dollars was committed with a visible pipeline of some 500 billion dollars ahead.

"Stalled projects are moving again, including Bonga North, Ubeta and HI gas developments and new non-associated gas developments that anchor long-term supply to our LNG exports.

"When Nigeria improves the rules of the game, capital returns to the field," she said.

Beyond an increase in production, the special adviser said the administration repositioned gas as a foundation for industrialisation.

According to her, the administration does not see gas as merely a transition fuel but a development fuel, central to power, fertiliser, petrochemicals, clean cooking, CNG transport, LNG exports and manufacturing.

"The goal is not simply to produce more gas; it is to ensure Nigerian gas becomes Nigerian power, Nigerian products, Nigerian jobs and Nigerian exports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A nation does not grow wealthy by owning resources; it grows wealthy by converting them into value," she said.

Verheijen said Tinubu's administration is restoring financial viability to the gas-to-power chain.

She noted that, for years, the power sector was constrained by accumulated arrears, weak payment discipline and tariff distortions.

She said that the Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Programme was built to address the challenges directly.

The special adviser recalled that the Federal Executive Council approved a bond programme of up to N4 trillion to settle verified generation and gas-company arrears.

"Under it, generation companies have signed full and final settlement agreements worth about N2.28 trillion.

"The N501 billion Series 1 bond was issued and oversubscribed, with payments to generation and gas companies now underway.

"A second series of N729 billion will follow to complete the first phase," she said.

Verheijen restated that the fund was not a bailout but a strategic reset that cleared verified arrears, restored liquidity, and gave operators the footing to invest with confidence. (NAN)